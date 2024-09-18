Scroll To Top
Gay

20 couples celebrate Black gay love by sharing ADORABLE photos in this thread

20 couples celebrate Black gay love by sharing ADORABLE photos in this thread

Black gay couples photos on social media Black queer joy
Courtesy of Mike and Kodi; TikTok @michaelanthony2225; TikTok @fin3sse90

The queer joy is contagious!


Black gay couples photos on social media Black queer joy

Courtesy of Mike and Kodi; TikTok @michaelanthony2225; TikTok @fin3sse90

Gay relationships are too often either fetishized, demonized, or totally ignored by society, and that’s even more true for Black queer couples.

But when someone made a post on X saying, “I love seeing black gays in a relationship,” followed by “Met the cutest lil gay couple last night and it triggered something in me,” tons of Black gay couples flooded the comment section with adorable photos documenting their love.

These Black gay couples are living loud and proud and celebrating their love for everyone to see. While it shouldn’t take an act of bravery to post a simple adorable couple’s pic in 2024, the division in this country and the hateful rhetoric spewing from the Republican Party means Black queer joy is still an act of resistance.

“It is such a blessing that we are finally in a moment in time where we feel free as a community to openly celebrate Black Queer love and connection. There are many ancestors who came b4 us who hid and fought so we can,” commented actress Dalila Ali Rajah who created the @BlackQueerJoy Instagram account, which catalogs moments of Black joy captured in photographs.

From couples who just got together back in January to men who have been in love for a decade, the sweet and loving couple photos will bring a smile to your face. By showcasing Black gay love stories, these couples are bringing more joy into the world and proving the skeptics (and bigots) wrong one photo at a time.

Keep scrolling to see the gay couples showing us what Black queer joy looks like!

From Your Site Articles
GayLGBTQ+QueerLove
gay relationshipsblack gay couplesblack gay loveblack joygay lovequeer lovequeer relationshipssocial media
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform
30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

65 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

best lesbian sex scenes: below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

30 all-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them

Queer couples in age gap relationships
Dating
Badge
gallery

30 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top

straight men who have sex with men
Dating

20 reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys

Awkward sauna behavior: Man splashed with water in sauna
Men

30 awkward things guys do in saunas

gay couple in the kitchen
Sex

101 gay sex tips you didn't learn in sex ed class

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained
Identities
Badge
gallery

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained

35 of the funniest drag queen names
Comedy
Badge
gallery

35 of the funniest drag queen names

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 sexy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio