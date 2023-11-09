Time to Thirst Follow All the 'Bridgerton' Men on Instagram

We're totally obsessed with Netflix's 'Bridgerton' for um...the plot! Yeah. The plot.
Instagram
Okay, you caught us. Yes, Shondaland's latest smash series is a deliciously messy period drama filled to the brim with characters of color that takes place in Regency-era England's elite social scene and narrated Gossip Girl style by Oscar-winning screen icon Julie Andrews, but we'd be totally lying to your face if we didn't say we also enjoy watching the show for the um...eye candy.
Yes, we're shameless. No, we don't care.
Scroll down to meet the heartthrobs that have us unabashedly binge-watching Bridgerton on Netflix. (And give these lads a follow on Insta while you're at it! Trust us, your timelines need it.)
Calam Lynch (Stephan Tennant)
Follow him on instagram, @calamlynch
Calam Lynch (Stephan Tennant)
Follow him on instagram, @calamlynch
Calam Lynch (Stephan Tennant)
Follow him on instagram, @calamlynch
Bert Seymour (Lord Fife)
Follow him on Instagram, @bertseymour
Bert Seymour (Lord Fife)
Follow him on Instagram, @bertseymour
Bert Seymour (Lord Fife)
Follow him on Instagram, @bertseymour
Rupert Young (Lord Jack Featherington)
Follow him on Instagram, @rupertfyoung
Rupert Young (Lord Jack Featherington)
Follow him on Instagram, @rupertfyoung
Rupert Young (Lord Jack Featherington)
Follow him on Instagram, @rupertfyoung
Regé-Jean Page (Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings)
Follow him on Instagram, @regejean!
Regé-Jean Page (Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings)
Follow him on Instagram, @regejean!
Regé-Jean Page (Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings)
Follow him on Instagram, @regejean!
Jonathan Bailey (Anthony, Viscount Bridgerton)
Follow him on Instagram, @jbayleaf!
Jonathan Bailey (Anthony, Viscount Bridgerton)
Follow him on Instagram, @jbayleaf!
Jonathan Bailey (Anthony, Viscount Bridgerton)
Follow him on Instagram, @jbayleaf!
Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton)
Follow him on Instagram, @lukenewtonuk!
Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton)
Follow him on Instagram, @lukenewtonuk!
Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton)
Follow him on Instagram, @lukenewtonuk!
Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton)
Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton)
Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton)