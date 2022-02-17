Watch Lizzo Search for Big Girl Dancers in New Reality Show Trailer

'Truth Hurts' singer Lizzo knows the importance of representation and in a new unscripted series, the pop star is on the hunt for "confident, bad-ass women to join the elite ranks of the Big Grrrls and join her world tour."

"Girls like me don't get representation," she says in the official trailer for Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, "so I had to roll up my sleeves and do it myself."

According to the press release, "10 hopeful women moving into the Big Grrrls House" where "they must prove they have what it takes to make it to the end and join Lizzo in front of a global audience on the center stage." We'll also get guest stars, including "Kiss Me More" singer SZA.

The competition quickly heats up in the trailer, showing plenty of inspiring, body-positive, and beautiful moments alongside all the tears, drama, and chaos we love to see in reality TV.