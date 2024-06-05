Scroll To Top
Viral

Watch Tiana go from Disney Princess to MOTHER in this viral video

Tiana
@BrandonShah97/X; Courtesy of Disney

Mary, she’s an ally!

While Disney may not have always nailed on the queer representation on their film and television narratives that hasn’t doesn’t stopped their theme park cast members from showcasing their queer allyship — and we love to see it!

A new viral video of the beloved Disney character is going viral, just in time for Pride! In the video a Disneyland cast member dressed as the iconic Princess and the Frog character walks toward a park goer with her arms wide open. It’s a sweet moment (and a reminder of why we are proud Disney gays!) but what makes it even better is the hilarious interaction.

All you can hear from the video is Princess Tiana smiling big while greeting a park goer with “you’re gay?!” The park guest confirms and they share a sweet hug.

Princess Tiana really is Mother for this and the commenters on the video agree adding that it’s why she deserved her own ride at the theme park (Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opens later this month) and she deserves her own live action film.

Since this post was made, this thread on X built some steam with the gays with 321,000 views and 8.4K likes. And the comments are lit! Keep scrolling for some of our faves.

ViralDisneyPrideIdentities
disneydisneylandqueer representationtianatianas bayou adventure
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Gia Gunn, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

48 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

Latest Stories

author avatar

Malik Peay

Read Full Bio