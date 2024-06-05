Watch Tiana go from Disney Princess to MOTHER in this viral video

While Disney may not have always nailed on the queer representation on their film and television narratives that hasn’t doesn’t stopped thei r theme park cast members from showcasing their queer allyship — and we love to see it!

A new viral video of the beloved Disney character is going viral, just in time for Pride! In the video a Disneyland cast member dressed as the iconic Princess and the Frog character walks toward a park goer with her arms wide open. It’s a sweet moment (and a reminder of why we are proud Disney gays!) but what makes it even better is the hilarious interaction.

All you can hear from the video is Princess Tiana smiling big while greeting a park goer with “you’re gay?!” The park guest confirms and they share a sweet hug.

Princess Tiana really is Mother for this and the commenters on the video agree adding that it’s why she deserved her own ride at the theme park (Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opens later this month) and she deserves her own live action film.