It’s November 6, 2024 when I’m writing to you, and there’s a somber air floating around the United States of America with the announcement that Donald J. Trump will again, somehow, regain his post as the President following the 2024 election.

Those who voted for him — which shockingly included both the popular and the electoral vote — have chosen someone ready and prepared to spend his second term turning America into the totalitarian vision he’s wanted all along. He gets two full years where all of his decisions basically run uncontested. It no longer matters that he’s a convicted felon who will likely not be tried for his crimes, nor that the people he wants to deport from this country are largely the ones who voted for him. If trans and queer rights also go in the direction Trump wants, members of our own community who voted for him have essentially turned their backs on all we’ve fought for. Those who didn't vote for him are rightfully scared.

But we’re not here to dwell on all of that. There’s enough hatred going around, from either side of the coin, and it’s time to take a breath and focus on some positivity, because, let’s face it, we need it.

Even if you’ve landed here at any other time in your life that doesn’t directly follow the 2024 election, here are five things you can do to empower yourself through a hard time.

1. Turn off social media Antoniodiaz/Shutterstock This is the hardest thing to do, I understand. Whether you’re hot off a failed election or in the middle of a normal doomscroll about whatever, take some time to step away from your social media feeds. All of them. I was just as glued to my phone during election night and have been just as bad the morning after, but a silence of social media notifications can really do the heart wonders. Even outside of politics, social media has a very thin line between toxic and healthy for any topic, so just take a step back if you're having a hard time. This break empowers you to be alone with your own thoughts and remember you are your biggest friend and ally.

2. Surround yourself with like-minded people Galdric PS/Shutterstock It’s okay to be mad at people who didn’t vote the way you were hoping or who don't overall think the way you do. It’s okay to mute them and sometimes even unfriend them if you feel it’s the right move, but don’t forget they’re not the only people that exist. I grew up in a small town where I thought no one else thought like me, so I get it, but you are not alone. Find someone who sees and loves you for you — and agrees with your point of view — to help soften the blow. This empowers you to embrace community, even when it's the last thing you feel like doing.

3. Meditate and manifest something better Roman Chazov If you don’t know how to meditate, that’s okay. It isn’t as much about “silencing your mind” as it is acknowledging the thoughts as they arise and gently letting them go. Plus, there are plenty of guided meditations on YouTube that range anywhere from five minutes to eight hours, so dig deep. They cover topics like manifesting more money, bringing in your dream life, and everything else under the sun. This empowers you to take control of the situation to the best of your abilities.

4. Punch/kick/scream it out (safely, of course) carlesmiro/Shutterstock Find a punching bag and let it all out. Or go to the gym and lift a little heavier, so long as you stay mindful of your form. Even better, maybe go to a yoga class and challenge yourself physically and mentally while you recenter and reconnect with your breath. If you’re in a town like I am that has some sort of a rage center, where you pay to go break and smash a bunch of stuff, I recommend it. Maybe go outside and just scream until you lose your voice. As long as you're not hurting yourself or anyone around you, let it out, honey. This empowers you to let out your inner warrior.