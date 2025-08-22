Skip to content
Austin Butler reveals he and Paul Mescal shared an intimate evening dancing to show tunes

Now, when can we get a movie about that?!

Austin Butler and Paul Mescal

Austin Butler talks about his wild night with Paul Mescal.

DFree/Shutterstock; Fred Duval/Shutterstock
Ariel Messman-Rucker
Ariel Messman-RuckerAugust 22 2025
Ariel Messman-Rucker
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
Austin Butler set the internet ablaze with his steamy hot Men’s Health cover shoot, and videos of him working out shirtless, but now he’s making waves after telling a story about another male celeb.

During the press tour for the upcoming film Caught Stealing, where Butler plays a retired baseball player which called for him to up his workout game, the 34-year-old Dune: Part Two star told Today FM that he once went dancing with fellow actor Paul Mescal.

In an interview with fellow Caught Stealing star Zoë Kravitz, the pair was asked if they would rather bring Irish actor Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, Saoirse Ronan to “Paul’s Pub.”

After saying that “Barry would be a great time” but that he “wouldn’t subject him to that,” Butler admitted that he’s already “partied” with Mescal before.

"We once went to a bar and they shut it down and then they played show tunes. And Paul and I danced and had a great time."

Kravitz responded, “You and Paul dancing at a bar to show tunes? Oh my god, my dream come true.” Ours too. Ours too.

Fans may be endlessly talking about the chemistry between Butler and Kravitz, but we’re dying to see this new combo together.

Add Butler and Mescal dancing to show tunes together and some sexual tension, and that’s a movie we’d pay to see!

