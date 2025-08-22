Austin Butler reveals he and Paul Mescal shared an intimate evening dancing to show tunes

Austin Butler set the internet ablaze with his steamy hot Men’s Health cover shoot, and videos of him working out shirtless, but now he’s making waves after telling a story about another male celeb.
During the press tour for the upcoming film Caught Stealing, where Butler plays a retired baseball player which called for him to up his workout game, the 34-year-old Dune: Part Two star told Today FM that he once went dancing with fellow actor Paul Mescal.
In an interview with fellow Caught Stealing star Zoë Kravitz, the pair was asked if they would rather bring Irish actor Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, Saoirse Ronan to “Paul’s Pub.”
After saying that “Barry would be a great time” but that he “wouldn’t subject him to that,” Butler admitted that he’s already “partied” with Mescal before.
"We once went to a bar and they shut it down and then they played show tunes. And Paul and I danced and had a great time."
Kravitz responded, “You and Paul dancing at a bar to show tunes? Oh my god, my dream come true.” Ours too. Ours too.
Fans may be endlessly talking about the chemistry between Butler and Kravitz, but we’re dying to see this new combo together.
Add Butler and Mescal dancing to show tunes together and some sexual tension, and that’s a movie we’d pay to see!