Jillian Michaels' ex girlfriend Jackie Warner calls her a 'Tasmanian devil' in resurfaced comments

Jillian Michaels has been in the hot seat lately, and resurfaced comments from her ex-girlfriend, Jackie Warner, certainly aren't helping.

The former Biggest Loser trainer didn't come out looking that great after Netflix released its docuseries about the controversial reality show, Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser. She was accused of contributing to a dangerous environment for contestants and having difficult relationships with her colleagues, and giving contestants caffeine pills, among other things.

Michaels has refuted a number of those allegations and even threatened a lawsuit in response.

But this is hardly her first brush with negative press, or with people sharing negative experiences with her. The docuseries led to podcaster Jess Rothschild creating a compilation of old interviews she'd done with Michaels' ex, former Bravo star and trainer Jackie Warner. Warner and Michaels dated for close to 7 years, starting before either of them were on TV.

The full Hot Takes & Deep Dives compilation episode is 30 minutes long of Warner's complaints about Michaels, but one of the highlights is the time she straight up called Michaels "just a horrible person."

"We were in love at a time, but I just got exhausted by her," she said. "I used to call her my Tasmanian devil. And whenever I'd say that, people around us would be like, 'Oh my god, yes.' Because even when she would go work out or train a client, she would look all over the gym, screaming, loud, cursing. We'd get thrown out of nice restaurants because she was screaming, loud, cursing. I couldn't take it."

Warner also accused Michaels of spitting on people, stealing from tills when she worked as a bartender, and being absolutely loathed by fellow Biggest Loser alum Bob Harper.

"He would trash her like you would not believe," she said. "He's afraid of her."

Michaels has also fired back against some of these accusations in the past as well.

Ultimately, there's a lot of things where we may never know the truth, just different accusations from people with grudges and/or reputations to protect. But regardless of the past, Michaels is continuing to do plenty to show people exactly who she is in the present.