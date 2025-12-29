10 kinkiest cities in the world according to queer dating app Feeld

You may love the end of the year because of the holiday parties, family get-togethers, or because you’re finally checking off the last of the New Year's resolutions you made in January. But the other reason to celebrate is the year-end stats all of the dating apps put out.
Do you want to know which sex positions people were into in 2025? Squirt Unloaded has you covered. Curious about whether bears are more popular than fem tops? Grindr Unwrapped is the place to find out.
And this year, queer and kinky dating app Feeld released their own RAW annual Global Map of Desire that details what people all over the world are getting up to in the bedroom.
The report delves into which sexuality is on the rise, which cities have the most bottoms and tops, where people are playing with dom/sub dynamics, and which cities are into things like bratting and edging.
So here are the 10 cities that were the kinkiest in 2025.
Portland, Oregon
Jess Kraft/Shutterstock
Portland isn’t just keeping things weird, they’re keeping things kinky too. People in the Rose City are into bratting, edging, role play and open relationships. It also boast the most submissives, bottoms, and switches per capita.
Seattle, Washington
Seattle
Shaun-Michael/Shutterstock
Seattle is home to an open-minded population who are into bratting, pegging, and open relationships. Seattle also has the most tops per capita and the second most submissive, bottoms and switches after Portland.
San Francisco, California
San Francisco
Iv-olga/Shutterstock
San Francisco, home to one of the most famous gayborhoods in the world and the Folsom Street Fair, is also one of the kinkiest cities in the world. Feeld says it’s the role-play capital of the world, and it's one of the top cities for open relationships.
Miami, Florida
Miami
Jose Luis Stephens/Shutterstock
Seattle and Portland may be where the most submissive live, but Miami has the most doms. The city is also into pegging more than any other city in the survey.
Berlin, Germany
Berlin
kavalenkau/Shutterstock
Berlin is the most heteroflexible city in the world, which was also the fastest growing sexuality in 2025, up 193% this year. Berlin also has the highest number of open relationships and boast a population that is very into pegging.
Boston, Massachusetts
Boston
xbrchx/Shutterstock
Boston is the edging capitol at the world, with 12% of respondents saying they’re into it. Bostonians also love pegging — something that is true for most of these kinky cities.
Denver, Colorado
Denver
Kevin Ruck/Shutterstock
Denver may not be a city that comes to mind when you think of kink, but apparently, people who live there are into bratting, role play, and edging, along with their skiing and hiking.
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Amsterdam
Raisa Kanareva/Shutterstock
You’d expect the home of the infamous red-light district would be the kinkiest place in the world, but there are other cities on Feeld’s list that have higher numbers of people into specific kinks. But like Berlin, the people of Amsterdam are very into open relationships and identify more as heteroflexible than other cities.
New York City, New York
New York City
Marcio Jose Bastos Silva/Shutterstock
New York City doesn't have the same high number of kinksters as some of the other cities on this list, but the number of bisexuals living in the Big Apple has gone up by 161%!
Paris, France
Paris
Alfio Finocchiaro/Shutterstock
The City of Lights somehow has a high number of heteroflexible people and a high number of people who report being celibate.