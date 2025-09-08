Back to bake off! The Great British Bake Off — the beloved U.K. reality competition series about baking that has introduced audiences to several queer fan-favorites over the years — is returning for season 16 with a brand-new lineup of amateur bakers. Cohosts Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond are back, as are judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. This feel-good series always sparks joy for its loyal audience of fans, and we all need a little bit of that during tough times. With as many as four out queer contestants — Aaron, Jessika, Leighton, and Tom — the cast of GBBO 2025 sounds pretty fabulous! Scroll through to meet the full cast — and the queer contestants — of The Great British Bake Off season 16, which premieres September 2 on Channel 4.

Aaron Aaron on The Great British Bake Off season 16. Channel 4 Age: 38 Location: London Job: Senior systems architect "Aaron is a passionate baker who fuses French patisserie with Caribbean flair, and is always experimenting with his bakes. He is currently embracing Asian flavors like miso and yuzu in his mono-portion bakes. But when he isn't baking, Aaron can be found cycling around the city, teaching himself French, lifting weights at the gym of studying for a Master's."

Jessika Jessika on The Great British Bake Off season 16. Channel 4 Age: 32 Location: London Job: Service designer "Gifting baked goods is Jessika's love language and she'll spend months gathering information about her friends tastes before surprising them with the perfect birthday entremet. Jessika's signature bakes fuse daring flavors like salted mango caramel with a dark chocolate mousse. But when she isn't baking, Jessica's either on skates, cycling or as her drag king persona."

Leighton Leighton on The Great British Bake Off season 16. Channel 4 Age: 59 Location: Surrey Job: Software delivery manager "Leighton likes to play with traditional Welsh, British, and American flavors when it comes to baking, with his favorites like Welsh cakes with peanut butter and Victoria Sponge with key lime pie filling. 'Never in a million years did I think I'd actually get into the Bake Off tent,' Leighton said. 'I know everyone says that, but it's true! I absolutely love baking – all kinds, all styles – and I'm very much a weekend baker for friends, family and my work colleagues. It's always been a passion, but I never imagined it would lead me to the tent.'"

Tom Tom on The Great British Bake Off season 16. Channel 4 Age: 31 Location: London Job: Creative entrepreneur "Tom learned how to bake scones and flapjacks alongside his mum and grandmother. After stepping back from the advertising agency he set up, he recently reconnected with baking and brings a creative flair to his beautifully presented bakes."

Hassan Hassan on The Great British Bake Off season 16. Channel 4 Age: 30 Location: South Yorkshire Job: Analytical research & development scientist "As a scientist, Hassan takes an analytical approach to baking, researching processes thoroughly before getting started on a new recipe. Inspired by his Pakistani heritage, Hassan is especially fond of praline and nut-based flavors that echo traditional Asian sweets. When he isn't baking, Hassan is a dedicated gamer, gym-goer and meets regularly with his friends for a quiz."

Iain Iain on The Great British Bake Off season 16. Channel 4 Age: 29 Location: Belfast Job: Software engineer "Iain mixes his love of live music with sourdough, immortalizing album cover art on the crusts on his loaves. When baking, Iain blends classic flavors with a creative twist, often using fermented fruits and vegetables. In the tent, Iain is on a mission to rewrite the Bake Off legacy of 'Iain from Belfast' once and for all."

Jasmine Jasmine on The Great British Bake Off season 16. Channel 4 Age: 23 Location: London Job: Medical student "Alongside her medical career, Jasmine uses baking as her creative outlet, and enjoys nothing better than using fresh, seasonal ingredients to create classic flavor combinations. Jasmine learnt the basics of bread and cakes through her mum and aunts, and has fond memories of batch baking for big family holidays."

Lesley Lesley on The Great British Bake Off season 16. Channel 4 Age: 59 Location: Kent Job: Hairdresser "Lesley has been a hairdresser for 45 years and those who go to her salon can always expect a lovely slice of cake along with their trim. She has been baking since she was 10 and was inspired by her grandmother and aunt, who taught her the basics and sparked a lifelong passion."

Nadia Nadia on The Great British Bake Off season 16. Channel 4 Age: 41 Location: Liverpool Job: Hairdresser "Inspired by her Italian chef dad, Nadia brings rustic charm and soulful flavors into everything she bakes. 'Never in a million years did I think I would get on The Great British Bake Off,' Nadia said. 'So when I found out that I had actually got on the show I was actually working in my salon and then I had to act normal for the rest of the appointment — I had to hold my scream in!'"

Nataliia Nataliia on The Great British Bake Off season 16. Channel 4 Age: 32 Location: East Yorkshire Job: Office assistant "Nataliia was taught how to bake by her grandmother, following traditional recipes that have been handed down through the generations. She uses those very recipes to this day and infuses classic British bakes with flavors inspired by her roots such as honey, poppy seeds, and spices like nutmeg and cinnamon."

Pui Man Pui Man on The Great British Bake Off season 16. Channel 4 Age: 51 Location: Essex Job: Bridal designer "Pui Man brings attention to detail when it comes to designing a wedding dress, and especially when it comes to her bakes. She rediscovered baking during lockdown and hasn't looked back since, with her bakes being as beautiful as they are bold. When she tears herself away from baking, Pui Man can be found knitting with a pint."