Your gay astrological guide to surviving Thanksgiving 2025

Thanksgiving is inherently intense and jam-packed: packed airports, family(biological and chosen) dynamics, kitchen chaos, and emotional flashbacks.
And, this year, the planets aren’t holding back, either.
I’m here to guide you through this week’s astrological weather so you can navigate it flawlessly and enjoy the holiday (or at least survive it gracefully).
All Week Long: Mercury Is Retrograde
Mercury retrograde is the universe’s favorite comedy bit.
Mercury rules communication and travel, so when it retrogrades (appears to move backward from our earthly perspective), schedules change, people easily misunderstand each other, and blasts from the past re-emerge.
So, be aware that these events are highly possible:
• Your flight boarding on time… and then sitting on the runway for 27 minutes before takeoff.
• Your pre-ordered Thanksgiving meal shows up short two sides, and the store claims there’s no record of them.
• You’re halfway through cooking when you discover a key ingredient is missing because someone assumed someone else bought it.
• You try to play a movie, and the streaming app logs you out of an account you haven’t used since 2021.
This Mercury retrograde hits especially hard because, on November 29, Mercury comes to a complete standstill before it changes direction (that event is called a “Mercury station” and it’s basically Mercury retrograde times 10).
November 26: Venus Brings the Best Vibes of the Week
Friendsgiving
LightField Studios/Shutterstock
November 26 is the emotional highlight of Thanksgiving 2025, since Venus (connection, affection, warmth) will be at a friendly angle from both Jupiter (optimism) and Saturn (stability).
If you’re doing Friendsgiving, this is the night where everything works:
• The food turns out better than expected
• Someone shows up with the perfect dessert
• The emotional temperature is jovial
If you’re planning any social moment that requires goodwill, connection, or functioning adults, November 26 is your day.
November 27: Saturn’s Retrograde Ends
Thanksgiving Day 2025 comes with a very different and unique energy because it’s the same day that Saturn (the planet tied to boundaries, reality checks, and what’s realistically doable) ends its four-and-a-half-month retrograde journey.
Translation? You may feel more grounded than usual, more aware of your bandwidth, or more intentional about how you want to spend the day. It’s an astrological vibe that rewards pacing yourself, choosing where to give your energy, and not forcing cheerfulness if you’re running low.
This is the kind of Thanksgiving where people will naturally move toward calmer plans, shorter gatherings, or interactions that feel meaningful instead of obligatory.
It might sound like:
• “I’ll come for the meal, but I’m heading home once things get loud and chaotic.”
• “I’m skipping the pre-meal errands. I need a slow morning.”
• “I’m not mediating any sibling tension today. They can sort that out.”
• “I’m keeping my phone on Do Not Disturb for the first part of the day.”
Bottom line: if you’re selective with your time, choose the more peaceful option, or gracefully exit when you’ve hit your limit, you’re working with the energy rather than against it.
November 29: Venus and Uranus Bring Plot Twists!
Men raise a glass of wine over thanksgiving dinner
LightField Studios/Shutterstock
While Mercury is standing still and everyone’s brain is buffering, Venus and Uranus (the planet of surprises, reversals, and impulsive decisions) get into a tussle.
This is a big wildcard. Prepare for plans to change, new invitations to appear, someone to show up unexpectedly, and scalding hot tea to be spilled.
And, heads up: this is also prime “holiday hookup” astrology. Fun, flirty, and exciting… but also 100% temporary.
Don’t be surprised if:
• You get a text from someone you casually hooked up with months ago asking if you’re around this weekend.
• Plans shift because a friend invites someone new to join, and the chemistry between you is obvious the moment they walk in.
• A family member or friend surprises you with unexpected news about their job, relationship, or living situation.
• A conversation takes a sudden left turn and becomes more honest or direct than you anticipated.
The cosmos is basically handing us a diverse holiday menu this week: a little slowdown here, a touch of sweetness there, a side of honesty, and a sprinkle of (fun?) chaos to finish it off.
But, when you know what’s on the planetary menu each day, the week becomes easier to manage.
Andy Bellatti is a professional astrologer who helps you discover your best self through smart insight and no-nonsense guidance. He runs Astrology with Andy and is available for private readings.