What is a 'black cat boyfriend' and do the gays want one? A dating expert explains

Feel like you're always drawn to a mysterious bad boy, but sick of all the drama and baggage that comes with them? What you may actually be seeking is the illusive “black cat boyfriend."

Not sure what that means? Well consider the labrador boyfriend that was all the rage, you know, the himbo with a heart of gold that lives for pleasing their partner and practically wags their tail whenever they’re around — yeah the black cat is essentially the opposite of that.

That's not to say that they arent just as loving, it's just that those still waters run deep. Real deep. So, to dive a little deeper PRIDE spoke with Dylan Thomas Cotter , author, trans activist, former adult entertainer, Scruff dating app ambassador, and author of Transgender & Triggering The Life of Dylan Thomas Cotter — and self described black cat boyfriend who breaks down the meaning of the term and if queer folks should be looking to adopt a black cat of thier own before cuffing season is upon us.

What is a "black cat boyfriend" and where did the term originate? The term, Cotter tells PRIDE, was coined by USA Today ’s Alyssa Goldberg in a piece about a new trend of love interests taking over television that present a different kind of masculinity—one that is both withdrawn and emotionally deep. She saw it as a reaction to the “doe-eyed boys who woo their partners with doting affections and a bubbly energy that would be over-the-top if not so endearing,” which exemplifies the labrador boyfriend. But what does that mean? “The black cat boyfriend is usually known as more introverted, enigmatic and brooding; they mimic characteristics typically associated with the black cat,” says Cotter, adding that it applies across the gender and presentation spectrum. “The black cat dating term, used interchangeably for both femmes and mascs has picked up steam on TikTok and also was referenced in pop culture,” he says.

What are the qualities of a “black cat boyfriend"? Black cat boyfriends tend to be more reserved and less social, says Cotter. “I am very selective with my social energy, therefore I maintain high standards and am selectively affectionate. I am confident operating in the world knowing my worth and choose to only surround myself with those who will not compromise my values or waste my time.” “More often than not other people rely on being liked as to where we do not,” he continues. “The powerful energy we possess in relation to this, makes us come across as intimidating to the weak and intriguing and magnetising to the strong,” says Cotter. While their inner circle may be smaller, their loyalty is intense, says Cotter—but trust must be earned. “Once we have been won over, we are hyper-protective of our partners and are extremely loyal and emotionally very deep individuals.” And their standards? “Immovable,” says Cotter. “in all aspects of life and will not settle for anything beneath our worth.”

Is there a "black cat girlfriend" equivalent? It’s not just the gays and folks who date men who can find themselves a black cat boyfriend, because it’s not really about gender. Sapphics can find one, too. “In queer culture there are absolutely black cat girlfriends who are independent, mysterious and protective of their partners just as there are for people who are attracted to men,” assures Cotter. Ultimately, if what you’re seeking is a partner who is less of a social butterfly but who is fiercely loyal and yet independent, a black cat boyfriend may be just what you’re seeking. “We are good with ourselves, our partners and trusted friends. We do not need superficial ego strokes,” he says. “That said, if you can land a black cat boyfriend expect a lot of raw liberating erotic energy in the bedroom and for the insecure and jealous people in your life to be intimidated by the powerful, quiet confident aura that we exude.” Meow.