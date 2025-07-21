Bottoms up? Beach beer bottle’s cheeky shape has gays doing a double-take

Kenji Abe set out to solve a summertime nuisance, not launch a thousand double-takes. But here we are.

The Tokyo-based designer’s latest concept reimagines a beer bottle for seaside drinkers who have nothing more flat than a towel to use as a table. Instead of a standard base, Abe sculpted the glass into a smooth, tapered dome that can be plunged straight into the sand and stand upright on its own.

It also gives serious butt-plug energy.

“Drinking beer while gazing at the sea is special,” the project description reads. “However, bringing a table to the sandy beach is challenging, and it is difficult to find a flat surface to place your bottle of beer. Hence, the artist conceived this work, evoking the desire to stick a glass bottle of beer into the sand.” The goal, Abe adds, is to let users "fully enjoy the sea, sandy beach, and blue sky” without babysitting their brew.

The bottle debuted quietly at the 2023 “Design for Ocean Environments” conference in Roppongi, then disappeared into design-blog obscurity until the engineering account @engineers_feed posted it to X over the weekend.

One viral tweet later, the internet collectively decided the beachy upgrade looks less like beach-friendly ware and more like something you’d find in an adults-only nightstand. ER jokes, butt-plug puns, and “beer for bottoms” punch lines followed in predictable (but hilarious) waves.

“Japanese design firm Kenji Abe has designed a ass plug,” wrote one fan, while the Hot Takes Nobody Asked For account noted that “some of you are thinking of using this [glass bottle] for other purposes and we are strongly advising you not to do it. You will regret it.”

Others, like Hood Action News, found the humor of it all, saying Kenji Abe has “designed a glass beer bottle that you can stick into your butt on the sand on the beach.”

Others quipped, “Why not make it vibrate too so it can dig itself down into the sand?”

While others wondered how long it would be before an X-ray was released with this lodged into someone.