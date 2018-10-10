The Girls Are Fighting!

"U know the addy. Pull up anytime," Lana Del Rey tweeted at Azealia Banks. "Say it to my face."

Lana Del Rey and Azealia Banks won't be making up anytime soon following their beef over Kanye West's MAGA hat. In fact, things got even uglier this week when the "Venice Bitch" singer invited the rapper over to her house — but only if shes cruisin' for a bruisin'. After Del Rey publicly called out West for his pro-Trump SNL rant and subsequent Instagram post, Banks suggested she "apologize to Kanye West immediately.” On Tuesday, Del Rey made it clear she was ready to settle the score in person.

@shopcheapyxo u know the addy. Pull up anytime. Say it to my face. But if I were you- I wouldn’t. — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) October 9, 2018

I won’t not fuck you the fuck up. Period. — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) October 9, 2018

Banks. u coulda been the greatest female rapper alive but u blew it. dont take it out on the only person who had ur back. — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) October 9, 2018

Banks then further escalated their catfight by dragging Del Rey's appearance and rumored plastic surgery.

I’ll send you my surgeon’s number and a good psychiatrist I know in LA – your psych meds aren’t working #uneedanewcocktail — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) October 9, 2018

Tell him it’s a promise not a threat — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) October 10, 2018

In Banks own words: the girls are fighting! Stan Twitter is understandably torn over two of their faves coming for each other so publicly — although they can always be counted on to turn drama into quality meme content.

did azealia really attempt to drag miss Lana del Rey when she sells fucking SOAPS like some pyramid scheme Facebook mom oh my GOD pic.twitter.com/mcqUh8UCAN — PARIS (@HONEYllBUN) October 9, 2018

azealia is killing a chicken and hexing lana right now and lana blocking her evil spells with light magic i'm screaming the witch fight of the decade — bye (@dyingsince97) October 9, 2018

Lana Del Rey singing about happiness and butterflies on Instagram but tagging Azealia Banks to come fight her irl on Twitter is exactly the dual social media energy I relate to — MISS BENNY (@Miss_Benny) October 9, 2018