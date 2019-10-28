Jennifer Aniston Gave Ellen a Kiss on Her 'Soft Lips'

Longtime Friends actress Jennifer Aniston stopped by Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show to promote The Morning Show, her new Apple TV+ series that she stars in alongside Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon.

During her appearance, Aniston gets curious about a recent on-air Kiss Ellen shared with radio host Howard Stern (someone both Ellen and Aniston admit they used to not be friends with) and from there, things started to take an interesting turn when Ellen leans in for another kiss, this time from Jennifer. Aniston, with loud, wild cheers from the studio audience, leans in and graces Ellen with a kiss on the lips.

"You have such soft lips," Aniston said after her smooch with the talk show host and comedian who is still wrapped up in controversy surrounding the defense of her friendship with former Republican President George W. Bush.

"So do you, that’s why I do what I do," Ellen replies, which garners laughs from the audience.