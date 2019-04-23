Roseanne Barr in Deleted YouTube Rant: 'I Put the Q in LGBTQ'

She slammed the use of the word 'fag' and...came out as queer?

Roseanne Barr caused a stir late Sunday night with a series of strange, now-deleted YouTube videos.

According to USA Today, most of the videos were about her property in Hawaii, but two got particularly strange.

In one, she reportedly went on a rant about how “fag” is derogatory and people should stop using it, including gay men reclaiming the term and referring to each other as fags.

“I just can’t say the word,” Barr said. “Well, I can when I’m in the house but I can’t say it outside of the house. Okay, I get your rules but it is a hateful word, you should get rid of it.”

She ended the video by…coming out? Sort of?

“Let me just be real. I put the Q in LGBTQ. Because I am queer as two motherfuckers.”

She continued: “I’m queer. I’m alien. I don’t belong here with all these people. They make no sense. They are very queer. And that makes me queer…I guess.”

Barr is known for stirring up controversy, with her anti-Muslim rant on Twitter causing the cancellation of the revival of her sitcom, Roseanne last year. She also slammed the #MeToo movement as a bunch of “hos” who were just upset they weren’t handed jobs by men who, um, assaulted them.

Whether Barr is actually queer in the LGBTQ sense of the word, or just on another one of her rants and using “queer” to mean “weird” is uncertain.

But we’ll probably get another rant about it from her somewhere sooner rather than later.