Indya Moore Becomes First Transgender Person on the Cover of Elle

She opened up about her experiences growing up trans.

Pose star Indya Moore broke barriers this month when she became the first transgender person to be featured on the cover of Elle.

“I am so grateful for them- all the trans and gender non-conforming people who have attacked these walls, chipped and even broke part [off],” she wrote on Instagram.

In the cover story, Moore discusses the difficulties she had when she was younger trying to embrace her identity in a world that puts up so many roadblocks for trans youth.

“Because I was assigned male at birth, [my parents] expected me to be masculine or to perform the way they thought young boys should perform,” she said. “And I did not.”

Moore says the lack of understanding between her and her parents led to a stint in foster care at age 14, where she was first given hormones by a trans foster parent.

“I felt free. I felt attractive. I liked the way I looked in the mirror,” she said of trying the hormones for the first time.

But after her supply was cut off, a Facebook message from some people claiming to want to help her find the money to continue hormone therapy led her to fall victim to sex trafficking.

“I stayed with them, and they had men come over and have sex with me,” Moore said. “They told me I needed to do it continuously so that I could afford hormones.”

It took several more years before Moore’s luck shifted, but now she doesn’t take a moment of her success for granted, using her platform and public image to try to make the world a better place for other marginalized people.

“I knew I had a chance to teach the world something that would help more people to be safe.”