Shay Mitchell Opens Up About Her Attraction to Women

The Pretty Little Liars, YOU, and Dollface star talked about her love for women in a recent YouTube video.

Television star Shay Mitchell is opening up about her love for and attraction to women.

In a recent video posted to her YouTube channel over the holiday break, the 33-year-old actor(and star of some of our fave TV show like Pretty Little Liars, YOU, and Dollface) sat down with friend and former PLL co-star Ian Harding and built gingerbread houses, drank some holiday-themed cocktails, and answered some burning questions. The two spilled tea about their greatest fears, played a round of Marry, F**k, Kill, and at one point, the topic of being attracted to women came up.

"When was the last time you were attracted to a woman?" Ian asked Shay.

"Wow. Every day." Shay replied.

"For me, it's never been 'I need to find a boyfriend, I need to find this,'" she continued. "I truly feel like I do fall in love with a person."

"I liked the fact that I played Emily and I liked the fact that I played Peach," Shay said about the iconic queer character she played in both Pretty Little Liars and YOU respectively. "I'm honestly more intrigued by women than I am by men."

This isn't the first time Shay has talked about her sexuality, and how she prefers not to restrict or label herself. During a 2017 interview with Maxim, when asked about how she personally identifies after years of playing LGBTQ+ characters on screen, Shay said, "People always ask me, 'You play a gay character? Are you gay? Are you straight? Are you this? Are you that?' Look, Emily doesn't label herself, and I don't label myself either. I fall in love with the spirit of somebody. Love is love, and that's something that I'll keep saying."

Watch Shay talk to Ian about her love for women in her full vlog below!