Lady Gaga Wore a Bulletproof Dress to Biden’s Inauguration

In a new interview with British Vogue, Lady Gaga revealed she felt the need for a bit of extra protection when she sang the National Anthem at Joe Biden's 2021 inauguration.

While she says the moment was "one of the proudest days of my whole life," she reveals she "felt a deep fear when Trump was president." Because of those tensions, Gaga felt the need to wear a "Schiaparelli bulletproof dress."

Still, she says that "ushering 45 out and 46 in is something I’ll be able to tell my children all about."

She goes on to say that if she weren't one of the world's biggest pop stars, she'd have a much different job. "I don’t know if people know this about me, but if I weren’t who I am today, I would have been a combat journalist. That was one of my dreams. When I was at the Capitol, the day before the inauguration, I remember walking around and looking for evidence of the insurrection.”

It's not too late Gaga! Let's get that Pulitzer!