Tove Lo Shared Adorable Photos From Her Las Vegas Wedding

Last July, "Habits (Stay High)" singer Tove Lo married her partner Charlie Twaddle in Las Vegas, and today, the pop star shared photographs from the ceremony.

"Looking back at this whirlwind weekend last July my heart explodes," the 33-year-old bisexual singer-songwriter wrote on Instagram. "We wish we could have had every single person we love with us there, especially our families."

As July was in the thick of the pandemic lockdown, it seems like Lo might not have been able to have as big of a reception as they would've liked, but photos from the Las Vegas ceremony look like the couple still had a blast. Lo previously only announced their marriage on an Instagram story, but today she shared 30 photos from the ceremony in an Instagram photo dump this morning.

"Luckily our beautiful friends, our LA family, came with us and made it so incredibly special. Feeling extra romantic today cause I’m locked in a tiny room with Charlie on our anniversary so this is why you’re getting all this cheesiness."

Be sure to scroll through the slideshows to get the full effect!

Lo has previously referred to Twaddle as the love of her life. "No one makes me laugh more than you and I feel so lucky I get to create with you and see the world together," she wrote on her husband's birthday last June. "I love your massive head and your big smile, and you're the most generous, loving human (with a hint of weirdness which matches my sprinkle of crazy). You're my person. Jag älskar dig Charlie I hope you have the best birthday!!.. though I'm sitting next to you waiting on a delayed flight lol."

We love love!