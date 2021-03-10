Naya Rivera's Dad Calls Out Ryan Murphy for 'Broken Promises'

"Everyone needs to know what Ryan Murphy really did ... or didn't do."

Following Naya Rivera's tragic death last July, writer and TV producer Ryan Murphy offered condolences for the Glee star along with a promise to her 5-year-old son.

"Our hearts go out to her family, especially her mom Yolanda, who was big part of the Glee family and her son Josey," Murphy wrote in a joint statement with Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan. "The three of us are currently in the process of creating a college fund for the beautiful son Naya loved most of all."

Eight months after the fact, it seems as if Murphy has not followed through on that promise. Naya's father, George Rivera, aired out the drama on Tuesday, suggesting that Murphy did not even reach out to the Rivera family.

"Everyone needs to know what Ryan Murphy really did...or didn't do," he tweeted. "I'm about to blow up this story...and make sure he knows that I know."

Rivera originally responded to a fan's screenshot of the producer's promise. "When you are part of the Hollywood elite, some people treat others as they are 'less than'...vocalize a good game, but it's as shallow as the sets on stage, that they create. Promises made in public, only to fade with time and excuses...even in an unexplainable tragedy."

He concluded the tweets with, "Broken Promises...fake outrage...hollow gestures...no phone call."

Murphy promptly responded to the claims, stating that he, Falchuk, and Brennan "have committed to create a college fund for Naya Rivera's child Josey through the Naya Rivera Estate Trust," he wrote, according to People. "We have been in repeated conversations with the appropriate executors of her estate."

George has since retweeted a tweet stating that Murphy "once again proves to be a person without character." He did update his followers on the situation today, telling them not to bully the producer.

"Guys, we appreciate all the love for Naya," he wrote. "I feel your sincerity and devotion and I miss her every day."