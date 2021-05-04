Paris Hilton Didn't Actually Wear That Iconic 'Stop Being Poor' Shirt

Iconic socialite, pop singer, and reality TV star Paris Hilton put an end to one of the most pervasive memes around: the iconic photo of her wearing a t-shirt that reads, "STOP BEING POOR."

The original photo is from a 2005 clothing line launch in Las Vegas and has circulated around the internet ever since. But according to Hilton, the image is photoshopped. The 40-year-old took to TikTok to officially debunk the myth.

"So there's this photo online of me," says Hilton. "I'm sure you've seen it. I never wore that shirt. This is completely photoshopped. Everyone thinks it's real. But that's not the truth."

So what did it really say? "STOP BEING DESPERATE."

The video currently has over 1.3 million likes on the social media platform.

"Paris ended poverty and desperation," reads one comment that Hilton liked. "This shirt changed my life. I was poor, but then I read it, and I instantly became rich; thank you Paris for your generosity."