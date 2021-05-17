Samira Wiley Claps Back at Critics of Her Daughter's Name 'George'

Last week, actor Samira Wiley and TV writer Lauren Morelli announced the birth of their first child.

"Happy 1st Mother’s Day to my beautiful wife, who four weeks ago today after laboring for almost 3 days gave birth to our first child—our gorgeous daughter, George," Wiley wrote on Instagram at the time. "Welcome to the world, babygirl."

Since the announcement, Wiley and her wife have faced some criticism for their daughter's name, George Elizabeth.

"People are very confused, some people, by it," she recently said on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

She goes on to break down why the power couple chose the name.

"I tried to do some research, I found out in the 1800s it was a girls name, but people don't believe me when I say that," said Wiley, noting Nancy Drew's best friend, a girl, is also named George."

"We got to teach the new generation about this because I wish that I had some really in-depth story to tell people about George, cause I know that's what people want [and] you got to give the people what they want."

But at the end of the day, Wiley says she "just really like[s] the name, I just think it's really cute."

Kimmel and Wiley also discuss the cliffhanger on this season of Handmaid's Tale and the drama at the Emmy's.

