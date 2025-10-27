Malin Åkerman on how sex scenes with Brittany Snow became empowering on The Hunting Wives set

Malin Åkerman is opening up about her sex scenes with Brittany Snow — and how they made them work.

The Hunting Wives has been a hit for Netflix for a lot of reasons, including the crazy antics, pegging, and its look into this particular world of wealthy conservative Texas women. But it would be absurd to pretend the queer sex isn't a massive part of what's made it such a buzz-worthy first season.

However, the logistics of filming sex scenes are often a far cry from what we see in the finished products. No matter how comfortable and respectful everyone is, there's always going to be a certain amount of awkwardness and vulnerability.

During the "She Sees Me: The Power of Female Friendship (in Life and Art)" panel earlier this month, Åkerman acknowledged that both she and Snow were nervous about the scene — at least partially because they were both "so used to dissecting our own bodies and looking in the mirror and finding all the things that were wrong with our bodies and it's terrible."

But it sounds as if seeing that sort of anxiety play out in one another on set led to a realization that helped calm any nerves at play.

"I just went, 'Britt, you know what? We're fucking beautiful. We've worked hard for these bodies. We've worked hard our whole lives and you're a beautiful fucking person and let's not do this,'" Åkerman recalled . "'Let's just go out there and have a great time — as much as you can with all these cameramen. It's a weird time, but let's just be in it together and let's support each other right now and let's just feel great about ourselves and let's just, I look at you and you're beautiful, and let's celebrate our bodies right now.'"

It's the kind of pep talk you can absolutely imagine taking place in that scenario in a pretty amusing (but clearly meaningful) way.

It undoubtedly also helped that the show had a "respectful set" and a knowledgeable intimacy coordinator, and that Åkerman and Snow got along so well — all things The Final Girls star has raved about in the past.

And hopefully we'll have more of that to look forward to when The Hunting Wives returns for season two!