Netflix

The trailer for Manu Ríos's new show 'Breathless' already has us in tears

These 5 moments in Manu Ríos's new show 'Breathless' trailer already has us in tears

Manu Ríos's new show 'Breathless'
Courtesy of Netflix

We're not prepared for the emotional turmoil we're about to endure, but we still need it anyway.

@andrewjstillman

It’s no secret we were more than a little heartbroken when Manu Ríos departed Netflix’s Élite, and we’d be lying if we said we weren’t totally stoked to see him return to the Netflix small screen with his upcoming Spanish drama, Respira (Breathless).

The streaming conglomerate initially gave its first look into the 8-episode drama back in May, with the official trailer for the show dropping on July 31 and effectively marking our calendars for its official August 30 release.

The show takes place in a hospital called Joaquín Sorolla in Valencia, Spain, where “lives are saved on a daily basis.” The doctors and residents “work hard in the frenetic pace of the emergency room, where tensions, emotions, and even desire accelerate the hearts of a staff who live increasingly on the edge.”

Okay, we’re already listening, but “the arrival of a distinguished patient highlights the complicated situation of the public health system, lighting the fuse for what is to become an unprecedented and drastic strike” makes us more than a little curious to see what this show is all about.

Also starring Najwa Nimri, Aitana Sànchez-Gijón, Blanca Suárez, and Alfonso Bassave, the fictional series looks like it’s about to take us through a wild emotional rollercoaster. Here are five things from the trailer that have us stoked for its release:

​1. Manu Ríos

breathless netflix

Netflix

Just, Manu Ríos. We’re always ready to consume any project Ríos touches, and when you add in the added element of him potentially being shirtless and maybe naked a time or two, you already know we’re all ears and eyes.

​2. The realness

breathless netflix

Netflix

The trailer gives us some major E.R.-meets-Grey’s-Anatomy vibes in the best way possible. The doctors on the show go through the emotional trauma of losing patients among the glimpses of behind-the-scenes hospital drama we don't always think about when we forget that doctors are real people, too.

3. The sexual tension

breathless netflix

Netflix

Even though we’re not exactly sure who the characters are, there was at least a flash of one gay kiss in the trailer, which means there will at least be some representation on the show. Ríos’s character seems to be involved with a woman, which is kind of a bummer, but maybe we’ll at least get a hot three-way?

​4. The overall representation

breathless netflix

Netflix

Outside of the aforementioned gay kiss, one of the main stars the show is Abril Zamora, who originally rose to fame in the Fox Spain show Vis a Vis, which brought some great trans visibility to the forefront in the country. She's slated to appear in all eight episodes, which we absolutely love to see.

​5. The intrigue

breathless netflix

Netflix

At the moment, we don’t know too much about who the “distinguished patient” who arrives is, nor do we know much about the inner workings of the plot as it moves from episode to episode. What we do know is that the trailer already tugged at our heartstrings and showed us a number of people we can’t wait to watch as they guide us through all the drama, and that Ríos is far from the only sexy doctor in the mix.

Check out the full trailer below.

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

