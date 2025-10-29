Manu Ríos flexes his sexy muscles in new mirror selfie & gays are drooling

Some people really have it all!
Manu Ríos was a breakout star of the steamy hit Netflix show, Elite, for his portrayal of the irresistible Patrick Blanco.
Since then, the actor has starred in a slew of successful projects and shown off his incredible life all over social media. Despite his packed schedule, Ríos is hitting the gym and working on hi sexy physique.
The model posted a steamy new mirror selfie that shows off his impressive guns and social media naturally had a total meltdown. Check out the highlights below!