Are Lili Reinhart and Wallis Day Dating? Here’s Why Fans Think So

lili-reinhart.jpg

Let's take a look at the evidence...

Taylor Henderson
By Taylor Henderson
September 14 2021 1:58 PM EDT

Folks have been speculating that CW stars Lili Reinhart and Wallis Day were dating for months now but Day seemed to confirm that they are yesterday on Reinhart's birthday. 

The Batwoman actor shared two photos on her Instagram story, complete with birthday wishes, arms wrapped around each other, and heart emojis.

lili-1.jpeg

lili-2.jpeg

 

While Reinhart publicly came out as bisexual in the summer of 2020, Day has never stated her sexuality but is a vocal LGBTQ+ rights supporter. 

Fans noted the two have hanging out together as early as May.

Both celebrities are relatively private about their romantic lives but if this is true, we're so happy for them! 

Lil Nas X

