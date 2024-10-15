Here are all the celebrities who came out in 2024 (so far!)

These stars are living their truth in 2024 and we love to see it!
SANTIAGO FELIPE/GETTY IMAGES; Denis Makarenko/Shutterstock; Araya Doheny/Getty Images; Corey Nickols/Getty Images for IMDb;
Here are all of the celebrities who have bravely come out as LGBTQ+ in 2024, proving that it's never too late to live your authentic life. So here are all the stars who opened up and decided to live their truth this year. Welcome to the fam!
Jermelle Simon
The Upshaws star Jermelle Simon decided this year's National Coming Out day was the right time to share his beautiful truth with the world, coming out in a moving video of Instagram.
“I have decided that I am enough, I want to thank everyone who has helped me to get to that place where I feel seen, where I feel like I belong, where I feel loved,” he shared “Thank you for providing a space where I can come on the internet and say I am a Black gay man.”
Carlo Arrechea
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
In an exclusive interview with Out, Cuban American actor, Carlo Arrechea who starred as Sebastian on Nickelodeon's Grachi opened up about his sexuality. In celebration of National Coming Out Day and National Hispanic Heritage Month, Arrechea shared an open letter to his younger self.
"Labels — how I despise them. Society clings to these definitions, eager to categorize us by who we love rather than who we are. For so long, I denied parts of myself, unsure how to embrace the complexity of my identity. But I've come to realize that while the world may not fully understand bisexuality, my journey is uniquely mine," he wrote, conitnuing to process his identity and how his visibity will help others.
"So let this be my declaration: I embrace every facet of my being and refuse to hide any longer. My truth is my strength, and I will share it boldly — not just for myself, but for those still searching for their light. This journey is a testament to the beauty of being true to oneself," he concluded.
Sasheer Zamata
Araya Doheny/Getty Images
In an interview on September 9 with Them, the Saturday Night Live alum came as a “late-in-life lesbian.”
“I’m out in my life and I do keep my personal life kind of private, but I also don’t necessarily want my identity to be private,” she explained. Ahead of her role as Jennifer Kale in Agatha All Along, Zamata also admitted she’d been asked to play lesbian characters quite often since leaving SNL.
“I kept getting cast as queer women,” she said, which included her characters on Home Economics, Woke, Tuca & Bertie, and Last O.G. “This is before I myself was figuring out my identity. I was like, ‘Whoa, what are these casting directors seeing that I’m not seeing?’”
After a joke from interviewer Amos Mac about how “Hollywood made her gay,” Zamata said, “That’s what conservatives joke about all the time. They’re like, ‘Oh my God, they’re turning everyone gay.’ And it happened.”
Beyond that Zamata is planning to keep her private life just that, private. “I feel very fortunate so far. I have fans who are good about respecting my privacy, and I hope that continues.”
Stacy Snyder
On August 28, Love is Blind season 5 contestant Stacy Snyder came out as queer through an adorable reel posted to her Instagram. In the video, Snyder sits at a bar with a glass of white wine, looking around for someone. Charli xcx's "Guess" is playing- the remix with Billie Eilish of course. Captions start popping up around Snyder reading, "She's got a boyfriend," "She's single again," and, "She's irrelevant."
The final caption reading, "SHE'S HAPPY" appears as our mystery guest arrives, a woman with long hair in a taupe suit, who enters the frame and promptly gives Snyder a kiss.
Snyder had previously been engaged while on Love is Blind to Izzy Zapata, only for Snyder to call it quits, leaving Zapata at the alter. Nothing more is known about the mystery woman or the pair's relationship, but the most important part is that Snyder is happy.
Detox
Santiago Felipe/Getty Images
A drag event in Chicago turned into a coming out opportunity for one popular performer, as RuPaul's Drag Race fave Detox shared with the audience that she's trans.
The casual reveal came in the midst of her performing the parody song "Chow Down (at Chick-fil-A)" alongside Willam Belli. As Pink News pointed out, Detox switched up the lyric where she usually proclaims that she's a top, and instead boldly declared to the audience, "I'm trans now."
The show took place on Wednesday night, a DNC (Drag Night Chicago) right alongside the DNC (Democratic National Convention). And that's no coincidence. Put on by Drag PAC, it was meant to draw attention to the issues that are facing the LGBTQ+ community and encourage young voters to get out there and vote in the upcoming election.
@sethseesshows
#detox #willam #dragrace #drag #rupaulsdragrace #chowdown #chickfila #chicago #metro #willambelli #dwv @The Only Detox
Ilana Glazer
Corey Nickols/Getty Images for IMDb
Comedian and actor Ilana Glazer officially came out as a "nonbinary woman" during an interview with The Independent in August.
The realization that they're nonbinary comes in the middle of a long journey of more deeply finding her own sense of self. "It has taken me years to parse these parts of myself out,” Glazer said, crediting much of the progress on this journey to years-long standing appointments for psychoanalysis three times a week. “I’ve found a real dedicated practice to understanding myself. “I really used to believe those people [who thought I was Ilana the character] had seen these personal parts of me, but that’s not true. I now understand better who I am."
That better understanding of self goes deep, with Glazer now understanding herself to be a "nonbinary woman." It was their pregnancy to their now 3-year-old daughter that brought these feelings to the surface, even though, "Being pregnant on paper was the most female thing I could ever do," she says, "but it actually highlighted both the masculine and feminine inside of me."
Julia Fox
RON ADAR/SHUTTERSTOCK
On July 8 Julia Fox took to TikTok to let the world know, she's that lesbian!
The actor shared a TikTok video that began with a clip of @emgwaciedawgie's viral video, where the TikTok user says "I love when I see a lesbian with their boyfriend. It's like 'Aww, you hate that man,' and then it cuts back to Fox.
Fox is walking down the street and responds by saying "Hey, that was me. I was that lesbian. So sorry boys. Won't happen again."
Trey Cunningham
USA trackstar Trey Cunninham is officially, out, proud, and gay! The American high hurdler who is ranked 11th in the world opened up about his sexuality in an interview with The New York Times "“We say our goals out loud,” he said regarding how his athletic training applies to his coming out. “If there’s something we want to achieve, we say it. Putting something in words makes it real.”
Ayesha Madon
Heartbreak High Ayesha Madon gave us another reason to feel proud this year when she came out as bisexual in an interview withGay Times. “I only kind of properly admitted, out loud, that I was bisexual two or three years ago. It feels recent. It’s pretty interesting watching myself be attracted to [girls]. My first kiss was with a girl. I’ve actually never spoken about my sexuality before in anything, so this is pretty new,” she shared in the interview.
She went on to tell the story of that first kiss, and it's honestly so cute. “My first kiss was with a girl called Louise and I had the biggest crush on her. She was in my acting class when I was like 11. I remember she was chewing gum and in order to kiss her I had to like to pretend that I wanted to like try the gum!” she recalled. “We kissed and it was amazing. Since then, I had the inkling, but being surrounded by so many creatives and how much more normalized it’s becoming. It has given me the courage to feel comfortable in that as well. Sometimes I feel like I’m a fake queer person because I’m not massive on queer culture, sometimes, I feel that liking girls is not enough?”
Amethyst
On July 7 RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 star Amethyst sharing with the world that she is trans. The 29-year-old comedy queen from Connecticut took to Instagram to share her story in a moving, hand-written note.
"The truth is, I've been struggling severely with my gender dysphoria more than ever in recent months," she wrote. "It's something that I've always concealed in the back of my mind, and through the years has slowly crept its way to the front."
"Last year was when things really started to hit me hard, and this mental warfare has really just escalated since then. I let it get to a point where it was eating away at my life, my thoughts, my relationships, my confidence, but most importantly my sense of self,” she revealed. “I knew what needed to be addressed by always told myself that I’ll get to it when I’m ready.” Happily, that time has finally come.
"I wanted to let you know that I'm trans, and began HRT [hormone replacement therapy] a little over a month ago," she continued. "Even in this short amount of time, the comparison to how I felt just a few months ago is night and day. It's a different sense of happiness that is slowly but surely bringing back my self-assurance, and every day it gets easier to look in the mirror."
She also revealed her new name, Amy, which she uses out of drag, and that she thanks her season 15 sister Malaysia Babydoll Foxx for coining.
Kitty Space
Drag Race France season two star Kitty Space has come out as trans, in a moving post on Instagram. “My name is Kiara,” she began in the caption. “I'm so happy to come out as trans. It was hard, hard to hide but today I want to live free, to be happy by being myself. What I am deep inside: a woman.”
She went on to explain the questions that she had been asking herself in the lead-up to coming out. “Living hidden while being unhappy? Where to live free and fulfilled? The question has been asked at length. Protect my loved ones who would take it badly or protect myself?"
Ultimately there was only one answer for Kiara and that was to live her truth openly and proudly. “I chose to protect myself. Also, protect those who hide and who do not dare. Let's live free. It’s our body, our gender, our choices. “
Amber Ruffin
Amber Ruffin waited until the very last day of Pride Month this year to make a big announcement and we could not be more thrilled. The comedian, writer, Tony Award nominee, and talk show host was ready to let the world know her truth: she’s queer!
Ruffin shared the news with her fans on Instagram, sharing a photo of her in a purple Queer tank top, along with pictures of her hanging with gay icons Murray Hill and Grimace and a video from a Pride parade.
For anyone requiring further clarification the caption read: “In what will come as a shock to exactly zero people, I’m using the last day of PRIDE to come out! Be proud of who you are, little babies! I know I am! And I can’t wait to be discriminated against for a new reason!!”
We could not be more delighted to have her as a member of our queer fam.
Louisa Jacobson
LEV RADIN/SHUTTERSTOCK
Louisa Jacobson, the daughter of Streep and Don Gummer is celebrated Pride in one of our very favorite ways, by sharing that she is a part of our family. The actress best known for her role as Marian Brook in The Gilded Age took to Instagram on June 22 to share a carousel of photos which included one of her and producer Anna Blundell getting cozy. After this image was a screenshot of an article from The New York Times entitled “We’re Entering a Joyful New Era of Lesbian Fashion.” And the caption the reads “Blessed to be entering the Joyful New Era bb ❤️🔥🏳️🌈”
Maren Morris
Country singer Maren Morris has NEVER minced words when it comes to standing up for the LGBTQ+ community, a community it turns out, of which she is a part! Morris opened up about her identity on June 9 in an Instagram post. "happy to be the B in LGBTQ+, " she wrote in the caption, adding, "happy pride."
Jessica Gunning
Araya Doheny/Getty Images
On June 3, Jessica Gunning is not only the breakout star of this year’sBaby Reindeer, but she’s also officially an out and proud member of our rainbow family. Gunning opened up publicly about her sexuality for the first time on theReign with Josh Smith podcast. Gunning explained her gay awakening was more of a process, 'I came out in November 2022. And that was a mega, mega thing for me because I for so long...I am surrounded by gays like all my friends are gay, so it wasn't that I was repressing anything, it was just that I didn't think that I could be,” recalled Gunning. 'I still can't articulate it in the best way.
'But I realized I was a big, old gay. I was like, ‘That's what it's been, that's what it is.’ And that was like a massive moment where everything kind of clicked and I made sense of myself then,” she shared.
But now that she’s out to herself and the world she’s truly feeling great. “It's been amazing, and very freeing and very grounding. I feel like really peaceful actually.”
Joe Fitzpatrick AKA "Dirty Bulk" Bronson
X @bearbronsonBC
On June 2, Bronson — who wrestles as one-third of the tag team the Iron Savages — came out by responding to a quote-tweet chain on X (formerly Twitter) with a super cute selfie. The wrestler posted a smiling selfie and bisexual flag in response to a "you and your flag" quote-tweet chain after his fiancé, pro wrestler Gabby Forza, posted a selfie of her own alongside a pansexual Pride flag.
Bronson responded to all the love he's gotten online by posting a series of statements written in Apple's Notes App and posted on X. "The last 24 hours have just been so overwhelming ever since openly admitting that I am bisexual," Bronson wrote. "I've been left speechless by the endless phone calls, texts, DM's, replies from faithful fans, my close friends, our scumbag, and so many others I've had new interactions with. Between the social media response — and just now getting off a 55-minute phone call with my parents that was overflowing with so much love & uplifting support — I could run through a brick wall right now from how grateful I feel."
He went on to talk about his wrestling costars, who have also come out. "Well, lately I've felt different. Not only have I been heavily inspired by Gabby and how proud she is to be bi/pansexual & queer, I've been inspired by so many others as well. Many of my friends & coworkers that are out and proud, and even some that are still in the closet waiting to one day feel ready."
Bruce Joel Rubin
Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images
Bruce Joel Rubin, best known as the screenwriter for the iconic supernatural romance, Ghost, just proved its NEVER too late to come out and be your full authentic self.
Rubin, who is 81, shared that he was "fully gay" for the first time in his new memoir It’s Only a Movie. Speaking with The Guardian Rubin shared, “I’ve never not been gay... I am fully gay, and I always knew it.” Also very much in the know about Rubin's sexuality, his wife of 50 years, Blanche.
“Clearly, I held back my sexuality. My sexual life was always very internalized. Of course, one wants orgasmic life, but I had orgasms with Blanche. She and I had a good sex life,” Rubin revealed, also sharing that they explored polyamory over the years. “We had a conjoined relationship with a guy I liked in our ashram. She had a private moment with him, and so did I. Also, I had a few other things along the way, which I didn’t write about because they might embarrass people. It’s not like I’ve been dead to that world. But I’m happily gay. And I’ll tell you something you’ll find out: when you hit your 80s and you think your libido is gone, it comes flying back. So big! Male beauty for me is overwhelmingly powerful. Just seeing someone in the supermarket, I feel this explosive joy.”
As to why Rubin decided to finally come out publically, well it was just time. “I don’t like that I was closeted for so long,” he said. “But it would just have confused people.” Adding, “I didn’t want to leave this world with any secrets."
Daniel Bedingfield
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Singer Daniel Bedingfield first broke through in 2001 with his hit "Gotta Get Thru This," Now the singer has opened up again, this time about the man he loved.
During a performance London Palladium on April 23, Bedingfield shared his song ‘Borderline’ had a queer history. “I wrote this song with a man I loved about a girl we both loved,” he said. “In my era, you had to be gay or straight, or fuck you.”
He continued: “I’m not very gay, but we were on a hot spring, sitting on a rock, missing her.”
Bethany Antonia
House of the Dragon star Bethany Antonia came out as a gay on her Instagram on April 20. While we were delighted to learn that the actor is officially fam, it wasn't the joyful coming out we would have wished for her. Antonia plays Princess Baela Targaryen in House of the Dragon.
Targaryens have traditionally been depicted as white with blonde hair, and the inclusion of Black actors in these particular roles has received some racist trolling online. The racist message Antonia received was another instance of backlash against the diverse casting backlash. Antonia shared the message on her IG stories, with the caption, "Wait till they find out I'm gay too' with an emoji of a clown's face."
While that troll was certainly a clown, we are still thrilled to count Antonia as a member of our rainbow family.
Sophia Bush
Sophia Bush has been the subject of endless speculation ever since it was revealed last fall that she and soccer star Ashlyn Harris were dating. However, in an essay for Glamour, the One Tree Hill alum clarified that those accusations were unfounded. According to Bush, it's just a tale of two friends who supported one another through a mutually difficult time. She didn't even realize there might be more to it until other people they knew pointed it out.
"I don't know how else to say it other than: I didn't see it until I saw it. And I think it's very easy not to see something that's been in front of your face for a long time when you'd never looked at it as an option and you had never been looked at as an option," she said.
Although Bush noted that she hates the idea of "having to come out in 2024," she did confirm that she's come to the conclusion she currently identifies as queer. And we officially welcome her with open arms to the alphabet mob!
Matt Terry
The X-Factor season 13 winner Matt Terry opened up about his sexuality for the first time with the release of his new single "His Car" on March 22. After years of speculation in the British tabloids about his sexuality, the new song details the first relationship he ever had a with a man which he kept secret.
“I am so ready to show who I am with my music,” he said in an interview with the Gay Times. “Throughout the years, I’ve had media reach out and offer me money like, ‘We’ll give you this much if you want to talk about your sexuality,’ and I would say, ‘Absolutely not.’ I’m too proud and have too much self-respect. But now, I want to set the record straight with this song and video.”
F1NN5TER
YOUTUBE (@F1NN5TERLIVE)
Popular Twitch streamer F1NN5TER took a big step when he shared with fans that he’s been taking hormone replacement therapy (HRT) and now identifies as genderfluid.
In a YouTube video titled “Coming Out,” F1NN5TER shared that “it felt a bit like I’d uncovered a part of myself that I’d been purposely shutting down for as long as I could remember, and never questioned why.”
“I spent so many months scared and stressed out, trying to pick a label. I’m still not done yet. I still haven’t figured absolutely everything out, but I’m feeling comfortable enough to talk about it now,” he said.
For now, he decided that the label of genderfluid is what suits him best, and that he still prefers he/him pronouns. However, he acknowledges that might change, said that he’s ultimately fine with any pronouns, and that what he tells people in real life about his gender identity is, “I just don’t care.”
He also shared that he identifies as bi. “I like dudes!” he said. “That’s weird to say. Everything I say feels like a bit now. Goddammit.”
Jasmine Pineda
90 Day Fiancé star Jasmine Pineda opened up about her sexuality during the first episode of the Tell All reunion special for this season when she revealed that the costar she'd like to have children with is her trans costar, Nikki Exotika.
She went on to explain that she has dated women in the past. have had girlfriends in the past so I get attracted to women as well as men. I don’t know, I’ve always had a crush on Nikki.”
Grace Wilson
YOUTUBE @ADELAIDEUNITEDOFFICIAL
Australian soccer player Grace Wilson made history when they became the first A-League soccer player in the country to come out as nonbinary. “It simply just means that my gender, and my perception of gender doesn’t fit into the Western standards of man or woman. And so, for me, personally, I don’t really feel like I’m anywhere near that,” Wilson said on the club’s official website and Instagram page.
Colin Grafton
Professional figure skater Colin Grafton has been kicking butt on the ice for years, including with Team USA and two seasons as a star on Dancing on Ice. Now, he's living his most authentic self after coming out on February 24 in an interview with Pink News. “If I’m honest, I never really felt the need to announce it before but the reason I am saying this now is because I want to show that there is representation in any way I can," he explained.
Reneé Rapp
Singer and Mean Girls reboot star Reneé Rapp joined the fam back in 2022 when she came out as bisexual in a Vogue interview, but this year, she announced she’s a lesbian! She hinted at this new sexual identity on social media before stating it more directly on a recent episode of Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM radio show.
Amanda Tori Meating
Drag Race season 16 queen Amanda Tori Meating has been winning fans over every week with her humor and biting clap-backs on the current season of the famed drag competition show. Before filming Drag Race, Meating had been identifying as nonbinary but has now come out as trans, following in the footsteps of other Drag Race stars who have since come out as trans, like Jade Jolie, Adore Delano, and, recently, Madame LaQueer (keep scrolling).
"[I was] in this environment for the first time where everyone's calling me Amanda and not my government name, and realizing how good that felt, and I started to feel a bit more comfortable in the reformation of my identity," Meating told EW of how her experience on Drag Race helped her come to terms with her trans identity.
Tom Hollander
White Lotus’ Tom Hollander has been playing gay characters for years, including his star turn as Truman Capote in the upcoming FX mini-series Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, but now he’s officially come out as "sufficiently liberal" in his sexuality though he refused to put a label on it — and made it clear that he would not be doing so at any time in the future.
In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, when asked about his own sexual identity, he answered, “As a person? I do, yeah. I’m somebody that walks into a room and there are some people who walk into the room, you go, ‘Well, they’re not gay,’ and ‘They are gay.’ My own sexuality is sufficiently liberal to have encompassed many different experiences, which are not anyone’s business.”
Madame LaQueer
RuPaul's Drag Race season 4 star Madame LaQueer started 2024 by coming out as trans in her Instagram Story and embraced her true identity as her full identity as Madame Cassandra Uzumaki LaQueer. LaQueer, who has known she was trans since 2006, but kept talking herself out of it, said from now on she'll be going by Cassie when she's out of drag.
“It’s something I’ve been pondering for myself for years,” she told Entertainment Weekly, noting she’d go by the name Cassie out of drag from here on out. “It’s now or never…It’s never too late to come out and live your true experience and be yourself and be authentic. There’s nothing like feeling loved in your own skin.”
Parvati Shallow
Reality tv star Parvati Shallow hit it big when she won $1 million on Survivor: Micronesia — Fans vs. Favorites, but it wasn't until this year that she was able to live as her true authentic self.
The 41-year-old celeb came out and hard launched her new relationship all at the same time. She took to Instagram to post a strip of Photo Booth pics with her new girlfriend comedian Mae Martin, 36. "We’re here. We’re queer. Happy new year," she wrote in the caption.
Parvati technically came out on December 30, but since she wished everyone a Happy New Year in her coming out post on social media, we're counting it for 2024!
Erika Casupana
Survivor alum Erika Casupana stole fans hearts when she took home the big bucks on season 41 of the iconic reality tv competition. She also made history as the first Canadian to win and the first woman to win in seven seasons, according to The Pink News.
Now the reality star has come out as LGBTQ+ and we couldn't be happier about it. She made the announcement in a cheeky video posted to Instagram on December 31, 2023 — we're counting her as coming out in 2024 because who was still conscious enough on New Year's Eve to have been paying attention?
In the funny video, Casupana joked that she tried the tradition of eating grapes under the table on New Year's Eve in hopes of getting a boyfriend, but since she was out of grapes she "chugged wine" instead and "realized I'm a lesbian."