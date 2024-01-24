Scroll To Top
RuPaulsDragRace

Madame LaQueer comes out as trans after being encouraged by another RuGirl

Madame LaQueer comes out as trans after being encouraged by another RuGirl

Madame LaQueer
Instagram; World of Wonder

"There’s nothing like feeling loved in your own skin."

@andrewjstillman

It finally kleeked! Another queen is embracing her authentic self, and we are totally here for it!

RuPaul’s Drag Raceseason 4 star Madame LaQueer came out as trans on her Instagram Story on Monday, embracing her full identity as Madame Cassandra Uzumaki LaQueer.

“It’s something I’ve been pondering for myself for years,” she told Entertainment Weekly, noting she’d go by the name Cassie out of drag from here on out. “It’s now or never…It’s never too late to come out and live your true experience and be yourself and be authentic. There’s nothing like feeling loved in your own skin.”

The Puerto Rican native also admitted she knew about her trans identity as far back as 2006 but kept talking herself out of her truth along the way. A conversation with fellow Drag Race contestant Jade Jolie, who also came out in October 2023, helped her come to terms with her identity.

“Even as a boy, I looked at myself in the mirror, and I still see the woman in there, but, no, she can’t come out, it’s too late,” she said. “The climax of the story is just coincidentally having to carpool with Jade Jolie to a gig we had together, and we had hours to talk. It came out in the conversation, and she knew everything I was going to say. She clocked it quickly, and it just made sense.”

Although LaQueer didn’t plan on coming out this week, she said after she trimmed her natural eyebrows and used them with her makeup for the first time, she thought, “Oh my God, I’m not going to take this off. I just did my laundry, I cooked, I cleaned, and it felt right. I’m very happy. The only regret I have is not having thought of it sooner.”

LaQueer joins a number of other Drag Race stars who have come out as trans, including All Stars 5 winner Kylie Sonique Love, Jolie, Adore Delano, and Farrah Moan.

Congrats to Cassie! Thank you so much for being a continued inspiration to us all.

RuPaulsDragRaceDragQueensComingOutTrans
rupaul's drag raceadore delanofarrah moanjade joliekylie sonique lovetransrupauls drag racesexual identitiesmadame laqueer
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Read Full Bio