Madame LaQueer comes out as trans after being encouraged by another RuGirl
"There’s nothing like feeling loved in your own skin."
It finally kleeked! Another queen is embracing her authentic self, and we are totally here for it!
RuPaul’s Drag Raceseason 4 star Madame LaQueer came out as trans on her Instagram Story on Monday, embracing her full identity as Madame Cassandra Uzumaki LaQueer.
“It’s something I’ve been pondering for myself for years,” she told Entertainment Weekly, noting she’d go by the name Cassie out of drag from here on out. “It’s now or never…It’s never too late to come out and live your true experience and be yourself and be authentic. There’s nothing like feeling loved in your own skin.”
The Puerto Rican native also admitted she knew about her trans identity as far back as 2006 but kept talking herself out of her truth along the way. A conversation with fellow Drag Race contestant Jade Jolie, who also came out in October 2023, helped her come to terms with her identity.
“Even as a boy, I looked at myself in the mirror, and I still see the woman in there, but, no, she can’t come out, it’s too late,” she said. “The climax of the story is just coincidentally having to carpool with Jade Jolie to a gig we had together, and we had hours to talk. It came out in the conversation, and she knew everything I was going to say. She clocked it quickly, and it just made sense.”
Although LaQueer didn’t plan on coming out this week, she said after she trimmed her natural eyebrows and used them with her makeup for the first time, she thought, “Oh my God, I’m not going to take this off. I just did my laundry, I cooked, I cleaned, and it felt right. I’m very happy. The only regret I have is not having thought of it sooner.”
LaQueer joins a number of other Drag Race stars who have come out as trans, including All Stars 5 winner Kylie Sonique Love, Jolie, Adore Delano, and Farrah Moan.
Congrats to Cassie! Thank you so much for being a continued inspiration to us all.