It finally kleeked! Another queen is embracing her authentic self, and we are totally here for it!

RuPaul’s Drag Raceseason 4 star Madame LaQueer came out as trans on her Instagram Story on Monday, embracing her full identity as Madame Cassandra Uzumaki LaQueer.

“It’s something I’ve been pondering for myself for years,” she told Entertainment Weekly, noting she’d go by the name Cassie out of drag from here on out. “It’s now or never…It’s never too late to come out and live your true experience and be yourself and be authentic. There’s nothing like feeling loved in your own skin.”

See on Instagram The Puerto Rican native also admitted she knew about her trans identity as far back as 2006 but kept talking herself out of her truth along the way. A conversation with fellow Drag Race contestant Jade Jolie, who also came out in October 2023, helped her come to terms with her identity. “Even as a boy, I looked at myself in the mirror, and I still see the woman in there, but, no, she can’t come out, it’s too late,” she said. “The climax of the story is just coincidentally having to carpool with Jade Jolie to a gig we had together, and we had hours to talk. It came out in the conversation, and she knew everything I was going to say. She clocked it quickly, and it just made sense.”