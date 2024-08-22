Scroll To Top
Election

Matt Walsh showed up to the DNC in Democrat drag and these 25 reactions have us CACKLING

Matt Walsh showed up to the DNC in Democrat drag and these 25 reactions have us CACKLING

Matt Walsh conservative political commentator DNC 2024 USA Coach Walz delegate signs
Jason Davis/Getty Images for The Daily Wire; Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

In the immortal words of Phi Phi O'Hara, "Go back to Party City where you belong!"

@politebotanist

The Democratic Nation Convention has been a real who's who this year. Day 2 saw one of the best speeches of the 21st century from Former First Lady Michelle Obama and a great speech from her husband Former President Barack Obama where he did indeed make a dick joke. Last night saw performances from Stevie Wonder and John Legend and a surprise appearance by Oprah! Now there have also been sightings of... Matt Walsh in a bad disguise? Democrat drag?

Walsh rolled up to the DNC in his Sunday best. The Matt Walsh fit check shows the right-wing activist in Harris/Walz buttons scattered around his grey blazer, a "White Guys for Kamala" t-shirt. He wears a Harris/Walz hat, which wouldn't have caught anyone's attention if he had opted for any other hat but a bright red ball cap. Thenm of course, the pièce de résistance, aviator frames and the same Party City wig he wore for I am Racist?. A perfect disguise. No notes. It's giving Charles Manson chic.

This kind of thing is not new for the Daily Wire contributor. Walsh has pulled other nearly identical gimmicks before as promotion for his movies, Am I Racist? and Lady Ballers, making this stunt — like most of his career — unoriginal and unremarkable. The most noteworthy part of the whole scheme is that home viewers of the convention have turned this into their own Where's Waldo, making a game out of spotting this man who is definitely not Matt Walsh in disguise out of the crowd. There have also been some excellent memes, reactions, and takedowns of Walsh's appearance at the DNC. Here are some of our favorites.

ElectionPolitics
democratic national conventiondncdnc 2024election 2024harriswalz 2024matt walshthe daily wirepolitics
30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

Rowan Ashley Smith

Rowan Ashley Smith

Rowan Ashley Smith has often been described as "a multi-hyphenate about town." He loves work that connects him to his cultures as a gay, Jewish, multiracial trans man. Before breaking into journalism, the best days of his professional life were spent as a summer camp professional, a librarian, and an HIV prevention specialist. His work has been featured in GO Magazine, pride.com, and The Advocate. In what is left of his free time, Rowan enjoys performing stand up comedy, doing the NYT crossword, and spending time with his two partners, two children, and four cats.

Rowan Ashley Smith has often been described as "a multi-hyphenate about town." He loves work that connects him to his cultures as a gay, Jewish, multiracial trans man. Before breaking into journalism, the best days of his professional life were spent as a summer camp professional, a librarian, and an HIV prevention specialist. His work has been featured in GO Magazine, pride.com, and The Advocate. In what is left of his free time, Rowan enjoys performing stand up comedy, doing the NYT crossword, and spending time with his two partners, two children, and four cats.

