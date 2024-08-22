Matt Walsh showed up to the DNC in Democrat drag and these 25 reactions have us CACKLING

The Democratic Nation Convention has been a real who's who this year. Day 2 saw one of the best speeches of the 21st century from Former First Lady Michelle Obama and a great speech from her husband Former President Barack Obama where he did indeed make a dick joke. Last night saw performances from Stevie Wonder and John Legend and a surprise appearance by Oprah! Now there have also been sightings of... Matt Walsh in a bad disguise? Democrat drag?

Walsh rolled up to the DNC in his Sunday best. The Matt Walsh fit check shows the right-wing activist in Harris/Walz buttons scattered around his grey blazer, a "White Guys for Kamala" t-shirt. He wears a Harris/Walz hat, which wouldn't have caught anyone's attention if he had opted for any other hat but a bright red ball cap. Thenm of course, the pièce de résistance, aviator frames and the same Party City wig he wore for I am Racist?. A perfect disguise. No notes. It's giving Charles Manson chic.

This kind of thing is not new for the Daily Wire contributor. Walsh has pulled other nearly identical gimmicks before as promotion for his movies, Am I Racist? and Lady Ballers, making this stunt — like most of his career — unoriginal and unremarkable. The most noteworthy part of the whole scheme is that home viewers of the convention have turned this into their own Where's Waldo, making a game out of spotting this man who is definitely not Matt Walsh in disguise out of the crowd. There have also been some excellent memes, reactions, and takedowns of Walsh's appearance at the DNC. Here are some of our favorites.

