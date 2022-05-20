Hayley Kiyoko & Bachelor Star Becca Tilley Confirm Relationship

"The best four years ever," said Kiyoko.

Hayley Kiyoko and Becca Tilley are dating!

The two confirmed their relationship with a kiss last night at Kiyoko's launch party for her "For The Girls" music video at Mickey's in West Hollywood.

While celebrating the release of the new song and The Bachelor-themed music video, Kiyoko brought Tilley onstage and gave her a kiss in front of the crowd.

The two quickly confirmed their relationship on social media as well. "hard to say if this is a hard or soft launch, but it is a launch," Tilley shared with clips of the two together on Instagram. "The best four years ever," Kiyoko replied. "I love you becca."

Tilley event tweeted about it, referencing her two appearances on reality show The Bachelor.

We love love!

