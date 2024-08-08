Watch the French pole vaulter joke about his giant bulge stealing the limelight

It’s the bulge seen ‘round the world! Literally.

French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati made history this week when his very noticeable bulge cost him a medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. This moment was caught on camera and instantly went viral, sparking hilarious memes, but now, the well-endowed athlete is making his own jokes about his pole knocking over the pole.

Ammirati may have lost out on the chance to secure a gold medal, but his Instagram follower count skyrocketed, and the adult content live-streaming platform CamSoda offered him $250,000 for a one-hour webcam show.

The pole vaulter and his infamous bulge may not have scooped up the lucrative offer, but he did make a TikTok video poking fun at his viral moment.

The cute video, which had already garnered 8.2 million views at the time of publication, features Ammirati eating at a table in the Olympic Village while staring blankly into the void as if he can’t believe what has happened.