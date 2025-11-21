Singer Kacey Musgraves admits she stumbled upon a gay cruising spot — and stayed

Singer Kacey Musgraves made a startling — and very gay — discovery when she tried to fit in some relaxation time while on tour in Sydney, Australia.
In the middle of her concert, the “Cardinal” singer told the audience that she went to a “gay cruising sauna” while she was in the city.
Musgraves was looking for a way to relax in between shows, but instead of going to a regular spa, the 37-year-old singer accidentally stumbled upon Sydney Sauna an infamous sauna frequented by gay men looking for a hookup.
“It’s apparently the gay sauna destination of this country,” Musgraves told the crowd, laughing at her mistake.
“This is very gay,” she said. “This is not meant for me. They used the word ‘cruise’. They said wet rooms … they said 23 serviceable wet rooms. Plenty of cruising areas.”
But instead of being deterred, the Grammy award winner decided to stay and satisfy her curiosity about a part of gay life that remains opaque to outsiders.
“So I still stayed! I wanted to make some friends, I was nosy,” she admitted. “What if I could learn a thing or two in there? They said it’s 24 hours so we’re going back after the show.”
Hopefully, she shares her next gay sauna adventure with her fans, too!