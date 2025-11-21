Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Singer Kacey Musgraves admits she stumbled upon a gay cruising spot — and stayed

“It’s apparently the gay sauna destination of this country," the Grammy winner said.

Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves.

Debby Wong/Shutterstock
Ariel Messman-Rucker
By Ariel Messman-RuckerNovember 21 2025 / 12:01 PM
Ariel Messman-Rucker
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
See Full Bio

Singer Kacey Musgraves made a startling — and very gay — discovery when she tried to fit in some relaxation time while on tour in Sydney, Australia.

In the middle of her concert, the “Cardinal” singer told the audience that she went to a “gay cruising sauna” while she was in the city.

Musgraves was looking for a way to relax in between shows, but instead of going to a regular spa, the 37-year-old singer accidentally stumbled upon Sydney Sauna an infamous sauna frequented by gay men looking for a hookup.

“It’s apparently the gay sauna destination of this country,” Musgraves told the crowd, laughing at her mistake.

@stormyx92

The gays in the audience were livinggg 👏🏼🏳️‍🌈 @kaceymusgraves #gay #sydney #kaceymusgraves #country #music

“This is very gay,” she said. “This is not meant for me. They used the word ‘cruise’. They said wet rooms … they said 23 serviceable wet rooms. Plenty of cruising areas.”

But instead of being deterred, the Grammy award winner decided to stay and satisfy her curiosity about a part of gay life that remains opaque to outsiders.

“So I still stayed! I wanted to make some friends, I was nosy,” she admitted. “What if I could learn a thing or two in there? They said it’s 24 hours so we’re going back after the show.”

Hopefully, she shares her next gay sauna adventure with her fans, too!

bathhousecruisinggaygay cruisingkacey musgravessinger

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Taylor Zakhar Perez attends OMEGA Exclusive Planet Ocean Event at Faena Forum.
Celebrities

Taylor Zakhar Perez's shirtless vacay pics in Miami go viral & gays are swooning

​Ilya and Shane in Heated Rivalry
TV

The 'Heated Rivalry' sneak peek is so hot and sweaty fans are salivating

Kacey Musgraves
Celebrities

Singer Kacey Musgraves admits she stumbled upon a gay cruising spot — and stayed

Michols Peña
Interviews

Michols Peña dishes on his steamy love life & teases plenty of 'making out' on 'Southern Hospitality'

Watch Now: Pride Today
© Equal Entertainment LLC