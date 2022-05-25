Ilana Glazer Apologizes for Broad City’s Appropriation of ‘Yas Queen’

Ziwe whips out the apology cam for Glazer in her latest hilarious celebrity interview.

Ilana Glazer is variety show host Ziwe's latest victim guest and she has a formal apology for the LGBTQ+ community.

The premise of ZIWE, Showtime's late-night talk show starring Ziwe, is to make our favorite celebs atone for their public and private sins in the most hilariously awkward fashion. At one point, Ziwe asks Glazer directly, "Would you like to apologize to any marginalized communities for anything you've ever done?"

While she at first apologizes to all marginalized communities for anything she's ever done, she then "gets into weeds" and brings up Broad City's usage of "Yaaas queen."

She's referencing these moments specifically:

While hilarious, some in the LGBTQ+ community felt that the show was taking slang and using it without credit or context. And many uninformed viewers even believe the show launched the phrase into popularity.

Well three years after Broad City's final episode, Glazer has formally apologized for it.

"That was some white woman ignorance," she said into the Apology Cam. "We didn't know what we were doing there. It was in the ether. That was appropriation. I'm sorry for it."

Iconic.

Watch the full hilarious interview below: