Meet Zander Woodz — the sexy new adult model signed to Carnal Media

The handsome performer is finally showing his face in his steamy videos.

Zander Woodzplay icon

Zander Woodz

Carnal Media
Ricky Cornish
By Ricky CornishOctober 21 2025 / 6:00 AM
There's a sexy man under the mask!

Zander Woodz is the latest star to sign as an exclusive performer to Carnal Media. It's no surprise that the adult studio wanted the handsome entertainer to join their epic lineup of models as Woodz has built an impressive following on social media.

The star has earned thousands of followers for his role play and kink vids. Up until his debut on Carnal, Woodz would only film steamy videos in his pup mask. Now, Woodz is creating all types of content with and without his mask.

"Overall, it's been really fun! It's an extension of your fun side. I just really love role play and Carnal loves role play! A lot of it is all about exploring yourself and discovering yourself in many ways," Woodz tells PRIDE.

Woodz has created his own lane in a very saturated market, which is no easy task. The sexy model is having a blast creating content that fans are enjoying around the world.

"Since I've been in the kink world and making content, I've been so experimental, and it's been very rewarding," he says. "I'm going to do this for a while. I want to have a nice fun daddy era too!"

As Woodz continues to make a name for himself as an adult entertainer, the star has no plans of slowing down anytime soon.

"Daddy Zandy is what I'm looking for! I can do that probably until I'm 60, and then I want to do something else, maybe. I'll be for a bit!"

Fans can follow Zander Woodz on Instagram here. To see the full interview, check out the video at the top of the page.

