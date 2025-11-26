8 of Robert Irwin's sexiest moments to celebrate his Dancing with the Stars win

Apparently, mirrorball trophies run in the family, because last night Robert Irwin took home the coveted Dancing with the Stars award, a decade after his sister Bindi did the same.

The 21-year-old wildlife conservationist, and son of the late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin, has been making headlines all season, for his impressive abs as much as his skills on the dance floor.

Irwin has broken the internet repeatedly all year long as he posed in his underwear, gone shirtless on the 34th season of DWTS, and gone on a press tour that kept fans doing double takes as he showed off his muscles.

Irwin is no longer the little kid who would appear on his dad’s show. He’s all grown up, and the internet has taken notice.

So to celebrate his big win, we’re looking back at all of the moments that made gay fans go wild.

1. DWTS shirtless moment Irwin went viral early in the DWTS season when he tore open his button-down shirt in the middle of his dance, causing the audience to scream so loudly it drowned out the music. Then, clips from the dance and photos of Irwin shirtless made the rounds on social media, with even judge Julianne Hough weighing in.

2. DWTS paso doble See on Instagram Irwin was sexy all season, but his paso doble was especially memorable since he went shirtless under the traditional short-waisted jacket he sported.

3. Underwear campaign This was the moment everyone realized Irwin was all grown up. He posed in tight underwear while holding snakes and venomous spiders, and fans instantly went feral over the photos.

4. His cowboy moment Irwin may have been fully dressed for his People cover shoot, but that didn’t stop fans from thirsting after him. For the photos, Irwin wore a white tank top and jeans while posing on a Los Angeles ranch surrounded by horses, hay, and even a kitten sitting on his knee.

5. DWTS announcement See on Instagram When he announced that he was going to be a contestant on DWTS by coming out shirtless with a snake around his neck, fans went wild. People may have first gotten to know him as Steve Irwin’s kid, but he’s all grown up now!

6. Arm wrestling See on Instagram When Irwin went on the Australian talk show The Project, he showed off his impressive biceps by arm wrestling one of the hosts. He won, of course, and made fans drool with his muscles at the same time.

7. Those freckles See on Instagram Irwin’s Stellar cover shoot was flawless from start to finish, but the photo of him showing off his arms and freckles in a white tank top was the real winner of the bunch.