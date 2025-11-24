Doechii giving Ayo Edebiri a lap dance is the video every lesbian needs to see today

Dodger Stadium got some incredibly steamy sapphic action this weekend when Doechii got hot and heavy on stage with actress Ayo Edebiri.
The “Anxiety” singer performed at the Camp Flog Gnaw music festival, which ran from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and featured performances by other queer artists like GloRilla and Kali Uchis. The impressive concert, where Doechii entered on a giant slide, included a spicy appearance by Edebiri during “Crazy.”
Doechii is frequently provocative on stage, including that time she scissored with Katy Perry on stage during the 2024 MTV VMAs, and this weekend’s performance was no different.
During the song, The Bear star was seated at a school desk when Doechii jumped on top of it before she sank down and started humping the air in front of Edebiri.
Edebiri responded to the sexy lap dance by fanning herself with her hand and then grabbing Doechii’s thighs as the desk spun around.
This isn’t the first time Edebiri and Doechii have been linked. The two stars were also co-chairs of the 2025 Met Gala, which was themed “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”
Watching Doechii be so sexy with other women on stage is exactly what every lesbian needed in their social media feed today. Here’s hoping we get many more sapphic moments like this in the future!