Michols Peña dishes on his steamy love life & teases plenty of 'making out' on Southern Hospitality

The handsome reality star is letting fans see all of his spicy moments.

Michols Peña

By Ricky CornishNovember 21 2025 / 9:00 AM
There's no shortage of drama on Southern Hospitality.

After a wild third season, the staff at Republic Lounge & Garden is getting into plenty of more shenanigans as fans eagerly await the upcoming fourth season.

Although Michols Peña may be one of the freshest faces in the group, the gay reality star is stirring the pot and meeting up with quite a few men on his sophomore season.

"I'm very single on this upcoming season. I go on a few dates and bring a few dates around. I have a few make-outs! You'll see it. They're [on-camera]," Peña tells PRIDE.

Peña has resonated with many queer fans of Southern Hospitality as he's opened up on his tumultuous relationship with family after coming out.

"I would say I'm a hundred times more comfortable in my skin. Now, my family's come around after filming this next season. It's been night and day! It's been amazing."

Since filming has wrapped on Peña's second season, the star has even sat down with his mother and agreed to move forward in a positive direction.

"A lot of people in my town watch it. A lot of it got back to my mom. It was time to come around. One day, I got a phone call and we went to get drinks. We had a time! We grew from there."

The new season of Southern Hospitality is coming soon. To see the full interview with Michols Peña from BravoCon 2025, check out the video at the top of the page.

