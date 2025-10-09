Throwback: Remember when Alexander Skarsgård showed up to a movie premiere in full drag?

All the excitement surrounding Alexander Skarsgård's upcoming gay BDSM movie, Pillion, and the actor's own comments about his previous hookups are bringing back memories of another iconic Skarsgård moment — the time he showed up to a movie premiere in full drag.
Back in the summer of 2015, Skarsgård was gearing up for the premiere of his film, The Diary of the Teenage Girl. Though he didn't play a drag queen himself in the movie, he did go all out in a sparkly gold dress and a full blonde wig when it came time for the San Francisco screening.
The red carpet at the premiere of "The Diary Of a Teenage Girl" at Castro Theatre on August 3, 2015 in San Francisco, California.
Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images
Let's be clear here: Skarsgård turned up in drag with no warning and said absolutely nothing about it at the time. He offered zero explanation and played nothing as a gag — because it wasn't.
Later, BuzzFeed had the opportunity to ask him about why he made that choice. He explained that the director, Mari Heller, had planned a drag queen-themed after-party for the screening in San Francisco, where they had shot the film.
"I didn't want to be excluded from the fun," he admitted. "So I asked if there was any way I could come in drag, and they were nice enough to say yes."
Skarsgård further explained that he had become close with the cast and crew, a number of whom were in the drag scene — first AD Cousin Wonderlette, extras casting director Lady Bear, and Peaches Christ, who had a small role in the film.
"I was sitting there with my gray suit, and they were talking about their wigs and their dresses and everything, and I just felt left out. So I asked Cousin... 'Can I play? Can I have a part?'" he recalled during an appearance on Conan. "And she said yes and asked who I wanted to be. And I said Farrah Fawcett."
It's from the only bold look he's worn to an event, but it's definitely one we will always remember fondly!