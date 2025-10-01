7 sexy moments from kinky gay romance 'Pillion's trailer that have us whipped into a frenzy

Verhoeven has always pushed boundaries in his work. If you look through his filmography, you will find common themes such as criticism of fascism, social satire, critiques of organized religion, as well as showcasing sex and sex work. He has frequently critiqued American studios for their puritanical views on sex, saying things like, “There is a fear of sexuality and the portrayal of sexuality, though we are well aware that without sexuality there would not be a species,” to New Yorker .. He is also concerned about the overall tone of the studios: “American cinema today is missing all existential thought. There's no questioning society. No politics. Studios try to make themselves feel good with the movies that make it to the Oscars,” he said in an interview with The Playlist .

It is hard to argue with these statements, especially when the biggest money-makers over the last decade are sanitized superhero movies and children’s films. Given Verhoeven’s views on representation, pushing boundaries, making people uncomfortable, and trying to show that which people are afraid to show, it is not much of a surprise that the director would also push up against the binary of sexual orientation.

Although the sexuality of his characters is not always explicitly stated, we often see them engage in or explore sexuality in much more of a gray area than is common, especially in works like Basic Instinct, The 4th Man, Showgirls, and his most recent film, Benedetta . All of these works showed me that while bi representation has been scarce in film history, there were those like Verhoeven who pushed those boundaries, and that has opened up space for us to see more vocally bisexual or sexually fluid folks depicted on screen.

THE 4TH MAN & BASIC INSTINCT The 4th Man Tuschinski Film Before making a splash in the States, Verhoeven built up quite the filmography in the Netherlands. In 1983, he directed The 4th Man , a film about a writer who has an affair with a woman whose husbands have all mysteriously died. As opposed to his other films that have mainly showcased women exploring sex outside the binary, in this case it is the main character, Gerard . Early on, we watch Gerard cruising a younger man named Herman. While his attempt is unsuccessful, they later meet and engage in oral sex in a tomb. Gerard has various religious visions throughout the movie, but in one particularly memorable scene, Gerard has a sexual fantasy of Jesus on the crucifix (wearing a Speedo instead of a loincloth). While Gerard likes the attention he receives from the young, rich, and beautiful Christine, the hope of seducing her other lover, Herman, is what ultimately keeps him around. The 4th Man has many similarities with another film about an attractive femme fatale, Basic Instinct. In this case, the bisexual character is Catherine Trammell, famously played by Sharon Stone. On its surface, it is an interesting choice to switch the sexual orientation of the protagonist and antagonist, but that may not have been Verhoeven’s intention. On top of declining to go full frontal for his role as Det. Nick Curran, Michael Douglas also refused to let his character be bisexual. It is unclear how this would have changed the overall story, but it does seem to make sense that when Verhoeven came to America, they were more willing to show a film with women having sex than they were with two men. If anything is going on between Verhoeven’s other male characters in his films, it has been mainly coded from here on out.

SHOWGIRLS Showgirls MGM The much less explicit but still sexually charged relationship between Nomi (Elizabeth Berkley) and Cristal (Gina Gershon) in the controversial movie Showgirls also points to how society puts women against each other. One reason Showgirls felt so scandalous when it was released in 1995 was the fact that, in order to maintain creative freedom over the production, Verhoeven was promised an NC-17 rating from the beginning. In the film, it is made clear that Cristal is bisexual, but because of the dog-eat-dog industry they are in, women are in constant competition with one another, making them constant enemies even when there is an attraction between them. Showgirls does a great job at showing how patriarchal American society—and the show business industry specifically—objectifies women. The relationship between Cristal and Nomi is constantly antagonistic, with each of them working to humiliate and tear down the other in their scramble to the top. It is not until the end, when both of them have turned their back on the industry, that they reconcile with a romantic kiss. Watching Showgirls now reminds me that I was not just a “straight girl that had crushes on women,” and being more authentically myself lets me take up more space in the world. Verhoeven said that Showgirls was his most realistic film about American society. The fact that Elizabeth Berkley’s role as Nomi essentially destroyed her career shows how true the stories about the industry really are, and how women can never seem to win when toeing the line between innocent and sexual. It also points to how bisexual women have often been painted as more sexually aggressive. To make Showgirls, Verhoeven and writer Joe Eszterhas did extensive interviews with people working in the Las Vegas show business industry. He would later base another film on true accounts for his sensational depiction of a nun and her sexual religious visions in Benedetta.