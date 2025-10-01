7 sexy moments from kinky gay romance 'Pillion's trailer that have us whipped into a frenzy

Today, A24 gave us our first proper look at their upcoming kinky gay love story, Pillion, and it was worth the wait.
Earlier this year, Pillion made its debut at the Cannes Festival, where it quickly became the talk of the town and received a seven-minute standing ovation at its premiere. And it’s easy to see why.
The film stars Alexander Skarsgård as Ray, the leader of a motorcycle gang who plucks a wallflower named Colin (Harry Melling) out of a bar, where he sees him performing with his barbershop quartet, and initiates him into the world of leather, chains, and 24/7 power exchange. Or, as Skarsgård described their dynamic to Stephen Colbert, Colin is “kind of my boyfriend slash sex slave slash butler.” The film’s name, Pillion, refers to the backseat of a motorcycle—or, in this context, a sub to a biker in BDSM circles.
All of which is to say, we’ve been waiting for its release with bated breath. The film will finally arrive in theaters in February 2026, but in the meantime, they have dropped the first teaser, and already, we have plenty to be excited about. Here are the seven moments that really had us in a chokehold.
1. Gay kink front and center
A24
The buzz around Pillion has promised us a glimpse into the world of gay kink, and here it is front and center in the trailer. In a time when there is an increased push for respectability politics, we live for an out, proud, and kinky AF biker gang on the big screen.
2. The instant chemistry, oh my god
Alexander Skarsgård and Harrry Melling in 'Pillion'
A24
As soon as these two lock eyes, we are locked in. If there was any question that they would have some spicy chemistry, all our fears have been allayed. But then again, to be fair, Alexander could have chemistry with a rock—he’s just so sexy, which brings us to...
3. Every inch of him
Alexander Skarsgård and Harrry Melling in 'Pillion'
A24
Well, we give him points for directness and for… well… just look at the material.
4. Did we mention the chemistry?
Alexander Skarsgård and Harrry Melling in 'Pillion'
A24
Oh yeah, this is exactly what we are here for. The sexual tension is crackling!
5. Lock and key
Alexander Skarsgård and Harrry Melling in 'Pillion'
A24
Colin got a new look and a new accessory, and Ray has the matching key. This IS the future liberals want. This is the gay agenda. They are the moment.
6. Wrestling, cute
Alexander Skarsgård and Harrry Melling in 'Pillion'
A24
Look at them being cute and playful. Wait… did we see what we think we just saw?
7. Wait, assless singlets are a thing?
Alexander Skarsgård and Harrry Melling in 'Pillion'
A24
Yes, yes they are. No complaints.
8. Shopping lists have never been sexier
Harrry Melling in 'Pillion'
A24
The trailer ends on this funny moment with the buttplug, and not only are we cheering about how naughty it is, but honestly how great the comedic timing is between these two. Is it too soon to say it? This feels like a gay classic in the making.