Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Bob the Drag Queen says there's only one thing on the 'drag agenda'

The Out100 honoree is throwing shade like only they can.

Bob the Drag Queen

Bob the Drag Queen

Erik Carter
Joel Medina
By Joel MedinaOctober 16 2025 / 11:04 AM
Joel Medina
Joel Medina (he/him) is a proud LGBTQ+ person of color who spent his life devouring all things pop culture - for better and worse (he watched Final Destination way too young). Born and raised in LA County, he spent his summers watching every movie he could find for free online and spent his school years reading books instead of paying attention in class. From horror to Heartstopper to the wildest reality shows you’ve ever seen, he’d love to talk with you about it all!
See Full Bio

She’s throwing shade, y’all.

This week, OUT rolled out its annual list of the gay who’s who, The Out100, and no surprise — Bob the Drag Queen was on the list. She, of course, took this opportunity to poke fun at both the right and the left.

During her time on We’re Here, the reality star, author, comic, and podcast host got a firsthand look at small-town America, where drag is facing a rising tide of anti-drag sentiment and fear of a “drag agenda.” Something she pointed to as absurd.

“Have you watched Drag Race? We can't agree on anything,” joked Bob. “The only thing on the drag agenda is brunch.”

If you read that in her voice, it’s no surprise — the drag star has been everywhere this year, including as the fan favorite on season three of The Traitors, on her podcast Sibling Rivalry, and on the New York Times Best Seller list with their debut novel, Harriet Tubman: Live In Concert.

Oh, and of course, as one of the true standouts in this year’s Out100.

You can learn more about Bob the Drag Queen and other activists shaping LGBTQ+ culture in the Out100!

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Matt Bomer attends MISTR's National PrEP Day at The Abbey.
Interviews

Matt Bomer reacts to 'Mid-Century Modern' getting canceled (exclusive)

Two gay men sitting on a beach
Answers & Advice

What is an 'explorationship' and are LGBTQ+ daters doing it? Dating experts weigh in

Watch Now: Pride Today
© Equal Entertainment LLC