Bob the Drag Queen says there's only one thing on the 'drag agenda'

She’s throwing shade, y’all.
This week, OUT rolled out its annual list of the gay who’s who, The Out100, and no surprise — Bob the Drag Queen was on the list. She, of course, took this opportunity to poke fun at both the right and the left.
During her time on We’re Here, the reality star, author, comic, and podcast host got a firsthand look at small-town America, where drag is facing a rising tide of anti-drag sentiment and fear of a “drag agenda.” Something she pointed to as absurd.
“Have you watched Drag Race? We can't agree on anything,” joked Bob. “The only thing on the drag agenda is brunch.”
If you read that in her voice, it’s no surprise — the drag star has been everywhere this year, including as the fan favorite on season three of The Traitors, on her podcast Sibling Rivalry, and on the New York Times Best Seller list with their debut novel, Harriet Tubman: Live In Concert.
Oh, and of course, as one of the true standouts in this year’s Out100.
You can learn more about Bob the Drag Queen and other activists shaping LGBTQ+ culture in the Out100!