17 of the sexiest thirst traps from the hottest celebrity men in 2025 (so far)

It's the year of the thirst trap!
The hottest men in Hollywood showed plenty of skin in 2025 and everyone's algorithms have been blessed as a result.
From familiar faces like Bruno Alcantara and Tom Daley to breakout stars like Mendedez actors Cooper Koch and Nicholas Alexander Chavez, there were plenty of spicy photos to drool over this year.
Check out some of the sexiest campaigns, viral videos, and steamy pics that had gays going feral all year.
Theo James
Theo James went viral for his sizzling Dolce & Gabbana campaign that left very little to the imagination.
Cooper Koch
Following his Emmy nomination for Monsters on Netflix, Cooper Koch stripped down in a sexy campaign for Calvin Klein.
Maluma
Maluma is living his best life as one of the biggest singers in the world, but the performer decided to enjoy a vacation in Costa Rica and post some spicy pictures of him just in a towel.
Walton Goggins
Walton Goggins had a breakout year thanks to the popularity of The White Lotus, so what better way to celebrate than taking some sexy pics in public?
Robert Irwin
Robert Irwin is slaying the game on the current season of Dancing With the Stars, but the Australian conservationist gained momentum with fans when he stripped down in a sexy underwear campaign earlier this year.
Hasan Piker
Hasan Piker knows how to deliver a steamy thirst trap, so GQ Magazine took some hot pics of the heartthrob in a bathtub.
The Cast of 'Boots' on Netflix
Boots is the trending gay military show on Netflix and it's not a surprise that the cast has gone viral for their impressive physiques.
Freddie Stroma
Freddie Stroma stripped down to just his tighty-whities on a recent episode of Peacemaker, and the internet had a field day.
Tom Daley
Although Tom Daley didn't last long on The Celebrity Traitors, producers made sure to grab a steamy shot of him in the shower before he was murdered.
Kit Connor
Fans are eagerly awaiting the upcoming Heartstopper movie, but a spicy BTS photo of Kit Connor rocking just a towel made the rounds on social media last month.
Bruno Alcantara
Bruno Alcantara is always showing plenty of body as the lead member of The Pit Crew on RuPaul's Drag Race, so his latest photoshoot did not disappoint.
Jamie Dornan
Jamie Dornan's hunky status didn't expire after the Fifty Shades of Grey movies. The star flexed his muscles in a summer campaign for Diet Coke.
Brandon Flynn
Brandon Flynn had an eventful summer, but he had no problem posting a steamy pic in his tight briefs back in July.
Ricky Martin
Ricky Martin is constantly feeding his fans with sexy content and this year was no exception.
Nicholas Alexander Chavez
Nicholas Alexander Chavez teamed up with Jacquemus for their latest campaign and the Monsters star naturally showed plenty of body.
Zac Efron
Zac Efron served as many people's queer awakenings and his latest vacay pics certainly reminded everyone why.
Tom Holland
@menshealthuk
In the latest episode of Icebreakers, Tom Holland takes the plunge at the Bero Padel Classic for a freezing round of Smash or Pass, giving his verdict on some viral fitness trends. #tomholland #icebreakers #icebath #fitness #smashorpass #spiderman
Tom Holland taking a cold plunge? It's no surprise that the video went viral in no time.