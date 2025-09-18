Chord Overstreet claims he shot an unreleased full-frontal Playgirl shoot during Glee

Chord Overstreet has shocked fans by revealing that a once-speculated Playgirl spread might exist after all.

Back in 2010, Playgirl made its desire to land one of the "Glee hunks" publicly known, at least partly as a response to the racy GQ spread of Lea Michele, Dianna Agron, and Cory Monteith that caused such a puritanical stir. Overstreet was the first named by an anonymous rep who told E! News they'd be willing to pay him $100,000 — "and he doesn't even have to take it all off," they said.

The topic recently came up during an episode of Celebrity Weakest Link that reunited Overstreet and several other Glee cast members, including host Jane Lynch. Lynch brought up Overstreet touring with Glee back in its heyday before drawing attention to a more scandalous topic.

"You got a $100,000 offer at that time, Chord," she said. "What was that for?"

"I got asked to do a full-frontal spread in Playgirl," he admitted. Although it was public knowledge at the time, it was obvious his cast mates were shocked by the news — and, in fact, even delighted by it. But Overstreet wasn't finished with his revelations."

"We shot it," he continued. "And the images were so—"

Several of his former Glee cast mates immediately jumped in to ask whether he was confirming he actually did the shoot, and he admitted he was.

"I pocketed the money and it was the biggest issue that they had ever had," he said. "Preorders, pre-sales, and then my publicist pulled it off the rack. So that— it's out there somewhere."

The veracity of Overstreet's claims is unclear. There doesn't seem to be a record of Playgirl offering a preorder of an issue explicitly featuring him, and a Playgirl rep actually told E! News that "we couldn't work it out." "Chord's people decided against it," they claimed. Still, if there's any chance Overstreet is telling the truth about having done a full-frontal shoot for, uh, someone, I guess, who paid him $100,000 but never released the photos, the people are already clamoring to see the results.

"WHY AM I NOT STILL SEEING THE PLAYGIRL SPREADS OF CHORD OVERSTREET???"

"That’s wild, imagine the chaos if that Playgirl spread actually dropped. His publicist probably saved the internet from breaking that day."