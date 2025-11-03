Diplo casually claims he dated both Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry

Diplo’s casual queerness should be studied. And the next lesson should feature the “not not gay DJ” claiming he dated both Katy Perry and former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a recent appearance on the Smart Girl Dumb Questions podcast.
Perry and Trudeau recently confirmed they are dating after rumors swirled when the two were spotted having a cozy dinner together in July.
But according to Diplo, the pop star and former Canadian Prime Minister may share more of a connection than they realized.
The revealing exchange began with Diplo talking about Montreal, Canada, being a “horny” place. Host Nayeema Raza agreed, adding that the country’s new prime minister, Mark Carney, is hot.
The conversation took a turn when Diplo said, “Now Katy Perry is dating Justin Trudeau. Pretty fire.” He then added that he dated Perry — before casually dropping, “Oh, I did date Trudeau too.”
“That was a weird one though,” he continued, explaining, “Because I'm just not into politicians.”
The question is: did he actually mean it, or was he just kidding? While it’s unclear in the clip whether the DJ was joking, in the YouTube comments for the episode, the show’s official account clarified that it was all in fun, writing, “lol!! no that part was a joke.”
Folks on social media, however, disagree — and many are all in on Diplo’s claims being true.
What is confirmed, however, is that Diplo and Perry dated briefly back in 2014. In fact, Perry once ranked the DJ as her third-best lover — behind Orlando Bloom and John Mayer — while playing a game with James Corden on her Witness World Wide livestream in 2017.
If Diplo’s claim is true, it’s yet another example of his effortlessly queer nonchalance — and one more reason queer folks can’t get enough of him.