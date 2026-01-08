Hudson Williams on 'expressing physical love' for Heated Rivalry co-star Connor Storrie

Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams is “frustrated” by people misunderstanding physical intimacy within platonic male friendships.

Williams and co-star Connor Storrie’s palpable chemistry translated to extremely hot sex scenes on the show, but in real life, the two close friends also have no problem being physically affectionate with each other.

While on the newest episode of Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show Radio Andy, Williams opened up about the way his touch-feely relationship with Storrie is perceived.

Williams expressed being “frustrated” that this kind of physical touch is considered “taboo” and often seen as sexual.

“I feel taboos around just exploring physical intimacy with just people you admire and love without people, especially in western culture, of like, ‘Oh, they’re they’re f*cking, they’re doing this,’” he said. “And so, I just was always frustrated by these kind of notions.”

During the press tour for the show, as well as videos and photos the cast has posted on social media, Williams and Storrie haven’t been shy about their love for each other. They have frequently seen touching and hugging each other, something that fans have said is helping to dismantle the toxic masculinity plaguing society.

Williams said he’s trying hard to keep other people’s opinions from impacting how physically affectionate he is with Storrie. "And especially with Connor [Storrie], who I love dearly, it was something I was always kind of adamant that no matter what people think or want to infer, like, I’m always going to just physically express my love. And, yeah, definitely healthy parents, acting class,” he said. “I feel like if you’re still biased or jaded or uncomfortable with expressing physical love for people in 2025, you got to f*cking, just, you know, get over yourself.”