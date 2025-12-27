Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Audio erotica app Quinn teases Heated Rivalry actors as its next steamy stars

Audio erotica app Quinn teases Heated Rivalry actors as its next steamy stars

Prepare for sexy dirty talk from stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie!

Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams in the shower in 'Heated Rivalry.'​

Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams in 'HEated Rivalry.'

Crave
Ariel Messman-Rucker
By Ariel Messman-RuckerDecember 27 2025 / 12:23 PM
Ariel Messman-Rucker
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
See Full Bio

If you’ve ever craved having Ilya Rozanov or Shane Hollander whisper dirty talk in your ear, you’re about to get so lucky!

Everyone may be going through collective Hollanov withdrawal after the first season of Heated Rivalry ended this week, but fear not, because the spicy gay hockey content isn’t over yet.

Audio erotica app Quinn just teased an upcoming release that will likely include Heated Rivalry stars Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams, who play Ilya and Shane in the popular series based on Rachel Reid’s gay rivals-to-lovers gay romance novel of the same name.

Quinn hasn’t made an official announcement yet, but the app posted a TikTok on Friday showing two director’s chairs with hockey helmets and hockey sticks leaning against them, as the iconic t.A.T.u. song “All The Things She Said” plays.

@tryquinn

We did what had to be done

Even without the hockey equipment, this would likely be a dead giveaway to Heated Rivalry fans who remember the song playing during the now-infamous club scene at the end of episode 4 of the show.

But fans are going to have to wait until December 30 for the audio to drop to know exactly which stars will be involved and whether the audio will be Heated Rivalry themed or if the stars will be reading other erotica.

If Storrie and Williams are involved, they are in good company, since actors Andrew Scott, Jamie Campbell Bower, and Manny Jacinto have all told steamy stories for Quinn.

audio erotica appconnor storrieheated rivalryhudson williamsilya rozanovquinnshane hollander

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams in the shower in 'Heated Rivalry.'​
Celebrities

Audio erotica app Quinn teases Heated Rivalry actors as its next steamy stars

Matt Rogers attends Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025.
Interviews

Matt Rogers dishes on his iconic roles as horny gay men

​Shane and Ilya in 'Heated Rivalry' episode 6.
TV

'Heated Rivalry' S1 E6 recap: things get spicy and sweet at the cottage

Watch Now: Pride Today
© Equal Entertainment LLC