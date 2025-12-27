Audio erotica app Quinn teases Heated Rivalry actors as its next steamy stars

If you’ve ever craved having Ilya Rozanov or Shane Hollander whisper dirty talk in your ear, you’re about to get so lucky!
Everyone may be going through collective Hollanov withdrawal after the first season of Heated Rivalry ended this week, but fear not, because the spicy gay hockey content isn’t over yet.
Audio erotica app Quinn just teased an upcoming release that will likely include Heated Rivalry stars Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams, who play Ilya and Shane in the popular series based on Rachel Reid’s gay rivals-to-lovers gay romance novel of the same name.
Quinn hasn’t made an official announcement yet, but the app posted a TikTok on Friday showing two director’s chairs with hockey helmets and hockey sticks leaning against them, as the iconic t.A.T.u. song “All The Things She Said” plays.
Even without the hockey equipment, this would likely be a dead giveaway to Heated Rivalry fans who remember the song playing during the now-infamous club scene at the end of episode 4 of the show.
But fans are going to have to wait until December 30 for the audio to drop to know exactly which stars will be involved and whether the audio will be Heated Rivalry themed or if the stars will be reading other erotica.
If Storrie and Williams are involved, they are in good company, since actors Andrew Scott, Jamie Campbell Bower, and Manny Jacinto have all told steamy stories for Quinn.