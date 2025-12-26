Heated Rivalry S1 E6 recap: things get spicy and sweet at the cottage

Heated Rivalry has been making headlines since the first episode premiered, with critics and fans alike focusing on the intense sex scenes and wild things the stars have said in the press, but since then, the show has proven week after week that there is more to it than meets the eye.

The show was built on a foundation of yearning, rising sexual tension, and profoundly moving and erotic sex scenes. And yet after four episodes, director Jacob Tierney left the steamy moments on the cutting room floor and focused on telling an emotionally poignant, and at times devastatingly real, story. And as if in answer to every critic who wrote it off as fodder for horny wine moms, not only was episode 5 the highest-rated episode of Heated Rivarly, but it scored a perfect 10/10 on IMDB, a feat not accomplished since Breaking Bad’s beloved Ozymandias episode 12 years earlier.

And then comes episode 6, which does the impossible and manages to have the heart, tenderness, and emotional turmoil of episode 5 while including steamy sex scenes that are as hot as they are important to Shane and Ilya’s arc as a couple.

The episode starts by giving us closure on Scott and Kip’s story with a heartwarming speech about the importance of paving the way by coming out. It feels simultaneously like Scott is talking to young queer hockey players and fans, and like actor François Arnaud is talking directly to young people whose lives may be changed by the representation on this show.

Scott Hunter in 'Heated Rivalry' episode 6. Crave And then the show takes us exactly where we want to be: Shane’s cottage. They arrive after Shane picks Ilya up at the airport in his “boring” SUV, and immediately things feel different. They are used to only meeting up for sex, but here they are more playful and open with each other. “I have an idea, for the next two weeks let’s just be honest with each other about what we actually think and maybe how we really feel,” Shane says after they both admit they haven’t slept with anyone else in the months they’ve been apart, and then the spell is only slightly broken when Ilya jokes that he’ll agree to anything if Shane will “touch my dick.”

Shane and Ilya kissing in 'Heated Rivalry' episode 6. Crave Brooding, aloof Ilya is nowhere to be seen, he is nothing but loving glances, heated touches, and friendly teasing. Shane shows Ilya to his bedroom, where he goes down on him before we get more domestic scenes of them eating burgers, and learning things about each other, like the fact that Shane has never told his parents he’s gay. And when they sit in front of a bonfire at night — where Ilya becomes terrified of a “stupid Canadian wolf bird” — Ilya tells Shane about his mother’s tragic death by suicide. The show may have started off with Shane and Ilya crashing together in moments of insane sexual tension, getting off on the danger, taboo, and forbidden aspect of their relationship, but at the cottage, they can be more open and tender, though they clearly still have a thing for sneaking around because Ilya goes down on Shane while he’s talking on the phone to his friend and teammate Hayden. But even after this steamy scene, the show pulls us back to the emotional core of the story, and Shane reminds Ilya that their relationship is about more than the rush of adrenaline for him. “That’s not what this is, you and me. Maybe it was at first, but not now and not for a long time,” he says.

Shane and Ilya kissing in 'Heated Rivalry' episode 6. Crave Heated Rivalry succeeds not just because of the two hot stars nailing each other to any surface they can find — although that helps — but because of its willingness to put queer stories at the forefront and focus not just on the struggles of men who society has forced into the closet, but on moments of real connection and queer joy. Their time at the cottage is filled with Shane and Ilya slowly opening up and admitting how much they care about each other. They go from saying they like each other to Ilya joking that he “has this problem” of being surrounded by beautiful women, but he’s always thinking about "this slow fucking hockey player with beautiful freckles and a weak backhand” to finally saying "I love you.”

Shane and Ilya in 'Heated Rivalry' episode 6. Crave But the peace that they found at the cottage is interrupted when they are caught making out pressed up against a glass wall by Shane’s father — oops! After freaking out, Ilya accompanies Shane to his parents' house to come clean. After officially coming out and admitting they fell for their rival, Shane tells his mom the plan they came up with earlier so that eventually they can be together: Ilya will leave Boston and sign with Ottawa so that they will only be two hours apart, and then they’ll start a charity together (in honor of Ilya’s mother) so that people get used to them being friendly and being seen together. Yuna takes a minute to get used to the idea of her son being gay — though they suspected — and in love with Ilya Rozanov, but after a tearful conversation with Shane, where he worries he let her down and she hates that he felt he couldn’t be honest with her, Yuna is immediately on board doing whatever it takes to make it happen.