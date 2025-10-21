Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Joe Locke wearing just a towel during Dylan Mulvaney’s IG story is driving fans wild

Celebrating friendship AND thirst traps!

Dylan Mulvaney and Joe Locke

Dylan Mulvaney and Joe Locke attend Vanity Fair and Instagram Celebrate Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood at Bar Marmont on February 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Rachel Kiley
By Rachel KileyOctober 21 2025 / 4:38 PM
Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

See Full Bio

Joe Locke's surprise visit to see BFF Dylan Mulvaney in New York City has fans celebrating their friendship—and getting a little thirsty in the process.

According to an Instagram post from Mulvaney, Locke flew in from London just to see the closing matinee of her off-Broadway show, "The Least Problematic Woman in the World."

"I didn't believe it was real for like a full 20 minutes," she wrote. "Greatest gift I've ever gotten. He was here for less than 8 hours and it was perfect."

The two have become good friends, even making jokes on social media that led to some people getting confused as to whether or not they might be dating (Locke is gay, so, unless they explicitly ever say otherwise, we're going to stick with "no").

Still, their friendship is absolutely adorable and fans enjoy the little glimpses into their relationship.

"Joe Locke casually hopping over to New York for six hours to catch Dylan Mulvaney’s show, then jumping on a plane to be back on stage tonight is actually the level of friendship we should aspire to be."

"Yall get you a best friend like Joe Locke. The way he flew to NYC for Dylan’s closing?! What? That’s the sweetest boy ever. I love them."

They also really, really love little glimpses at Locke popping out of the bathroom in nothing more than a towel.

"daaaaaamn joe locke"

"congratulations joe locke on your graduation from twink to twunkwe’re so proud of you"

"not me thinking joe was gonna enter the door with his luggage to surprise dylan only for it to be a bathroom door where he comes straight from the shower with just a towel on"

"dylan mulvaney's story but everytime joe locke enters the room sexyback starts playing"

The people know what they want!

celebritiesdylan mulvaneyinstagraminstagram storyjoe lockethirst trap

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Dylan Mulvaney and Joe Locke
Celebrities

Joe Locke wearing just a towel during Dylan Mulvaney’s IG story is driving fans wild

Bound Love Lies Bleeding Foxfire
Movies

13 lesbian and sapphic outlaw movies and where to watch them

Lea Michele and Chris Colfer
Celebrities

Chris Colfer reads Lea Michele for filth over conspiracy theory that she's illiterate​

Glen Powell attends the premiere of the movie Twisters.
Celebrities

Glen Powell strips down in sexy birthday selfie & fans are going wild

Watch Now: Pride Today
© Equal Entertainment LLC