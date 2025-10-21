Joe Locke wearing just a towel during Dylan Mulvaney’s IG story is driving fans wild

Joe Locke's surprise visit to see BFF Dylan Mulvaney in New York City has fans celebrating their friendship—and getting a little thirsty in the process.
According to an Instagram post from Mulvaney, Locke flew in from London just to see the closing matinee of her off-Broadway show, "The Least Problematic Woman in the World."
"I didn't believe it was real for like a full 20 minutes," she wrote. "Greatest gift I've ever gotten. He was here for less than 8 hours and it was perfect."
The two have become good friends, even making jokes on social media that led to some people getting confused as to whether or not they might be dating (Locke is gay, so, unless they explicitly ever say otherwise, we're going to stick with "no").
Still, their friendship is absolutely adorable and fans enjoy the little glimpses into their relationship.
"Joe Locke casually hopping over to New York for six hours to catch Dylan Mulvaney’s show, then jumping on a plane to be back on stage tonight is actually the level of friendship we should aspire to be."
"Yall get you a best friend like Joe Locke. The way he flew to NYC for Dylan’s closing?! What? That’s the sweetest boy ever. I love them."
They also really, really love little glimpses at Locke popping out of the bathroom in nothing more than a towel.
"not me thinking joe was gonna enter the door with his luggage to surprise dylan only for it to be a bathroom door where he comes straight from the shower with just a towel on"