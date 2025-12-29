Kate Winslet reveals her bisexual past for the first time, this is a lesbian emergency

After years of lesbians worshiping Kate Winslet, the actress has finally admitted she loves the ladies too.

While discussing her iconic role in the sapphic film Heavenly Creatures, in which Winslet starred opposite Melanie Lynskey as real-life murderous teens, Pauline Parker and Juliet Hulme, who were obsessed with being together, she opened up about experiences she had with women when she was young.

Winslet has done countless interviews in the past, but this was the first time the 50-year-old Titanic star had talked about “intimate experiences” she had with girls when she was a teen.

"Some of my first intimate experiences as a young teen were actually with girls,” she shared in an interview with the Team Deakins podcast .

During this time, Winslet said she was “curious” and explored her attraction to both men and women. ”I’d kissed a few girls, and I’d kissed a few boys, but I wasn’t particularly evolved in either direction,” she said.

Winslet revealed that the connections she had with women during her teen years helped inspire the “really intense” bond between her character and Lynskey’s when they were filming Heavenly Creatures.

"At that stage in my life, I certainly was curious, and I think there was something about the really intense connection that those two women had that I profoundly understood," Winslet continued. "I was so immediately sucked into the vortex of that world they were in that obviously became horrendously damaging to both of them, and they had huge insecurities and vulnerabilities.”

Winslet also explained that while she “couldn’t truly understand” the darker material in Heavenly Creatures, the ability to make a deep connection with another person when you are young and “vulnerable” did make sense to her.