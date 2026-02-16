21 smoking hot pics of hunky Olympian Pita Nikolas Taufatofua

Skip to content
Ariel Messman-Rucker
By Ariel Messman-RuckerFebruary 16 2026 / 9:00 AM
Ariel Messman-Rucker
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
Pita Nikolas Taufatofua may be known for being a world-class athlete, but fans probably remember him best for carrying his country’s flag while bare-chested and oiled up at the 2016 Summer Olympics.

The Tongan athlete first made headlines when he served as the flag bearer at the Rio de Janeiro Games opening ceremony ten years ago, appearing shirtless with a traditional Tongan ta’ovala wrapped around his waist.

But Taufatofua’s skills don’t end with representing his country and looking hot without a shirt on — although he’s good at both — he’s also a master at multiple sports, leading him to compete in both the Winter and Summer Olympics over the years. He competed in Taekwondo at the 2016 and 2022 Summer Games and in cross-country skiing at the 2018 Winter Games, and is now competing in the sport again at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics.

Sadly, it’s cold outside at the Winter Games, so Taufatofua is covered in layers of clothing as he competes at this year's Winter Games, but that’s OK, because his Instagram account is full of shirtless pics for you to drool over — respectfully, of course!

