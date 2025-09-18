Dylan Efron shakes his cakes in a sexy dance on DWTS & gays are obsessed

Dylan Efron is having quite the year!
As one of the four winners on the recent season of The Traitors, Efron is staying very booked and busy with a slew of successful ads and mouthwatering thirst traps.
The hunk was recently announced as one of the contestants on the current season of Dancing with the Stars and he kicked off the season with a bang.
Performing the cha-cha-cha with his partner Daniella Karagach, Efron wanted the duo to dance to the hit song "Milkshake" by Kelis — and let's just say he had no problem shaking his milkshake on stage.
The internet went wild once the performance aired live on TV, so check out the hilarious reactions below. Dancing with the Stars airs Tuesday nights on ABC and Disney+.