Dylan Efron shakes his cakes in a sexy dance on DWTS & gays are obsessed

There was zero hesitation before he replied, "I just saw Cole [Escola]'s Oh, Mary! And I was like, you know what? I could be Mary Todd Lincoln, I think. Yeah, maybe. So I'm going to put that in the universe."

Oh, Mary! has been a surprise hit since opening on Broadway last July. Escola, who also wrote the play, was the first to step into the titular character's shoes, followed by Betty Gilpin, Tituss Burgess, and, at present, Jinkx Monsoon. Jane Krakowski is next in line, starting her eight-week run in mid-October.

The story itself is a comedy following Mary and Abraham Lincoln (listed as "Mary's Husband" for the sake of the production) in the days leading up to the latter's assassination.

Guillén would be a wonderful choice for the role, and at least one person online jumped to that conclusion long before even he did, putting the suggestion forward back in October: