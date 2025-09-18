Skip to content
Dylan Efron shakes his cakes in a sexy dance on DWTS & gays are obsessed

The heartthrob kicked off the new season by flaunting his sexy physique. 10s across the board!

Dylan Efron attends Heineken House at Coachella 2025.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Heineken
Ricky Cornish
By Ricky CornishSeptember 18 2025 / 12:49 PM
Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

See Full Bio

Dylan Efron is having quite the year!

As one of the four winners on the recent season of The Traitors, Efron is staying very booked and busy with a slew of successful ads and mouthwatering thirst traps.

The hunk was recently announced as one of the contestants on the current season of Dancing with the Stars and he kicked off the season with a bang.

Performing the cha-cha-cha with his partner Daniella Karagach, Efron wanted the duo to dance to the hit song "Milkshake" by Kelis — and let's just say he had no problem shaking his milkshake on stage.

The internet went wild once the performance aired live on TV, so check out the hilarious reactions below. Dancing with the Stars airs Tuesday nights on ABC and Disney+.

